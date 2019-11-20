Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Gets A BS6-Compliant 1.0-litre Petrol Engine

A popular car in India, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will now be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine. The 3-cylinder K10 engine is also offered with the S-Presso micro SUV, which was launched earlier this year. The mechanical upgrade has resulted in a spike of INR 8,000 across variants which are offered with this cleaner motor. Prices now start at Rs 4.42 lakh for the base variant, topping out at Rs 5.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Except for the changes to the engine, the BS6 Maruti Wagon R 1.0 is identical to the BS4 model and even here, the motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options. In terms of power, the 998cc engine still makes 67 hp and 90 Nm of torque. The Wagon R is also offered with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which is already BS-VI compliant and makes 82 Ps of power and 113 Nm of torque. Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki had decided to pull the plug on diesel-powered cars in the BS-VI era. However, if demand exists, the carmaker could take a decision to equip its premium portfolio with a diesel engine.

The Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) recently gave the Big Maruti Suzuki WagonR a 2-star rating, based on its crash tests. They tested the driver airbag variant of the WagonR, which was equipped with features such as ABS and SBR (Seat Belt Reminder). The Maruti WagonR comes under the 5-door hatchback segment and weighs over 1,013 kgs (including the weight of crash test dummies). These crash tests were carried out at a speed of 64 kmph.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki has managed to sell over 10,634 units of the S-Presso mini-SUV in the month of October 2019. These incredible sales figures helped the S-Presso to make it to the top-10 best-selling 4-wheelers list for that month. Prices for the all-new S-Presso start from INR 3,69,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the base variant and goes up to INR 4,91,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the top-end variant. It is offered with a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre K10 petrol engine and is equipped with both Manual and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) options. This engine is capable of producing over 67 HP and 90 Nm of peak torque while providing a fuel efficiency of 21.4 kmpl.