Citroen India Rolls Out DRIVE Range and Fleet Assured Program

4-Pointer Overview
- Drive Range Vehicles: New line of cars built for commercial usage, available in EV, CNG, and Petrol options.
- Fleet Assured Program: Industry-first ownership plan designed specifically for fleet and mobility operators.
- Elite Club Benefits: Additional perks for large fleet owners, including night-time servicing and priority care.
- Part of Citroen 2.0 Strategy: Focused on delivering reliable, cost-effective, and high-uptime solutions for India’s mobility sector.
Introduction
Citroen India has made a significant move in the mobility and fleet services space with the launch of its new Drive range of vehicles and the Fleet Assured ownership program. Announced in Chennai on August 19, 2025, these initiatives are part of the company’s broader Citroen 2.0: Shift into the New strategy.
What makes this announcement important is that it is not just about introducing new vehicles—it’s about creating a complete ecosystem for mobility operators. From specially engineered vehicles to an industry-first ownership support package, Citroen is setting out to reduce downtime, lower operating costs, and deliver long-term value to businesses across India.
Drive Range: Cars with a Purpose
The newly launched Drive Range is Citroen’s dedicated product line for mobility and commercial services. Unlike standard passenger cars, these vehicles are designed to withstand the rigors of high-mileage usage and constant operations.
- Diverse Fuel Options: The lineup includes 1 electric model, 2 CNG variants (with government-approved kits), and 3 petrol models that are E20 compliant. This mix gives operators flexibility to choose the fuel type best suited to their needs.
- Optimized for Business: Whether for ride-hailing services, staff transportation, or institutional fleets, the Drive vehicles are tailored to deliver maximum uptime.
- Clear Identity: Each vehicle in this range will carry a distinctive Drive badge, a marker of Citroen’s commitment to the commercial segment.
By focusing on durability, fuel flexibility, and lower operating costs, the Drive Range is set to become a strong proposition for businesses where every hour on the road matters.
Fleet Assured: A New Standard in Ownership
Alongside the new vehicles, Citroen has launched Fleet Assured, an ownership program that stands out as the first of its kind in India. Unlike conventional service packages, Fleet Assured covers the entire vehicle lifecycle and has been created with the unique challenges of fleet operators in mind.
Here’s what it offers:
- Extended Warranty: Up to 5 years or 3 lakh kilometers, providing peace of mind for operators with high-mileage requirements.
- Dedicated Service Network: B2B workshops with night shift operations, priority parts availability, and guaranteed same-day preventive maintenance.
- Special Care for Fleet Owners: Dedicated SPOCs (single points of contact), structured escalation channels, and finance/insurance tie-ups tailored for mobility customers.
- Value-Added Services: Complimentary health checks, battery condition reports, and even driver training to enhance safety and efficiency.
- Digital Tools: Platforms like Fleet Connect and Pitstop-Pro for real-time service tracking and performance dashboards.
Fleet Assured is not just about keeping cars running; it’s about ensuring that businesses remain profitable by cutting downtime and offering predictable ownership costs.
Elite Group and Club Benefits
For businesses that invest in a larger fleet of Citroen vehicles, the company has created the Elite Group. Members of this group automatically qualify for the Elite Club, which unlocks additional privileges such as:
- Night-time servicing to keep vehicles running during the day.
- Faster parts supply to minimize delays.
- Exclusive forums for engagement with Citroen’s business team.
- Customized Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with defined turnaround times.
This tiered approach makes sure that operators with higher stakes in Citroen’s fleet ecosystem get the extra support they need.
Citroen’s Broader Vision for India’s Mobility Sector
The launch of the Drive Range and Fleet Assured program underlines Citroen’s ambition to become a key player in India’s rapidly growing institutional mobility segment. The company has already made a mark in the EV space with the ëC3, and now it’s expanding its portfolio to cater to ride-hailing, staff transport, and other commercial operators.
Commenting on the initiative, Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director – Strategic Partnerships and Institutional Business, Stellantis India, said:
“With the New Drive Range and Fleet Assured, we’re going beyond vehicles—we’re offering complete care, peace of mind, and assurance to our mobility partners. In a business where every hour counts, uptime is directly linked to profitability and customer experience. With Citroen, it’s always More Miles, More Money, Less Downtime.”
Conclusion
With the launch of the Drive Range and the Fleet Assured program, Citroen India is clearly signaling that it wants to do more than just sell cars. What the brand has created is a complete ecosystem for mobility operators—vehicles that are durable and business-ready, backed by an ownership model built to reduce downtime and keep costs predictable.
For fleet owners, the message is unmistakable: Citroen aims to be more than a supplier. It wants to be a long-term partner in growth, ensuring that every hour on the road translates into profitability. By addressing the two biggest concerns of the mobility sector—cost of ownership and uptime—Citroen is setting fresh benchmarks for how automakers can genuinely support commercial customers in India.
