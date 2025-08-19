Maruti Suzuki FRONX Hits 5 Lakh Milestone: The Compact SUV That Won India and Beyond

Quick Overview
- 5 lakh units produced in just 28 months since launch
- First ‘Made in India’ Maruti Suzuki SUV exported to Japan
- Highest exported passenger vehicle in FY 2024–25
- Among India’s top 10 best-selling cars with record-breaking demand
Introduction
Every now and then, a car doesn’t just sell — it changes the game. For Maruti Suzuki, that car is the FRONX. Amidst a sea of compact SUVs, the FRONX stood out with its coupe-like design, turbocharged engine, and tech-savvy cabin. And in just 28 months, it has already hit the 5 lakh production milestone.
But this isn’t just a number. It’s proof of how Indian buyers embraced a fresh design, how global markets recognized a homegrown SUV, and how Maruti Suzuki balanced aspiration with affordability.
The Journey of FRONX: From Debut to Bestseller
First unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, the FRONX immediately grabbed attention. While compact SUVs were everywhere, its sporty crossover look and bold presence offered something new, all backed by Maruti’s reputation for reliability.
Buyers noticed — and quickly. Within 10 months, it crossed 1 lakh sales, becoming India’s fastest-selling SUV at the time. By February 2025, FRONX hit its highest monthly sales yet, moving over 21,400 units — a remarkable feat even for a brand as established as Maruti Suzuki.
Taking India’s Engineering Global
What makes this story even more special is that the FRONX isn’t just confined to Indian roads. In 2023, Maruti Suzuki started exporting the SUV, and in doing so, created history. The FRONX became the first ‘Made in India’ SUV from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan — the home of Suzuki itself.
Exports didn’t stop there. The FRONX is now a familiar sight in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, carrying a little piece of India wherever it goes. Today, one out of every five FRONX units produced is shipped overseas, making it the highest exported passenger vehicle in FY 2024–25.
This isn’t just about numbers. It’s about an Indian-made car standing tall on the global stage — proof that Indian manufacturing has truly arrived.
Why Customers Love the FRONX
So, what’s the secret sauce behind the FRONX’s success? At its core, it’s a car designed to blend style, practicality, and modern tech in the right proportions.
Step inside, and you’re greeted with features that punch well above its weight — a Head-Up Display, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and a 9-inch HD infotainment screen that seamlessly connects with your smartphone. Add to that Maruti’s fuel-efficient engines, including the peppy 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet, and you’ve got a car that ticks every box for both city commutes and highway runs.
As Maruti Suzuki’s MD & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, put it: “The FRONX reflects India’s manufacturing excellence and customer acceptance for vehicles with futuristic design.”
FRONX at a Glance
|Highlight
|Details
|Launch Year
|2023 (Auto Expo unveil)
|5 Lakh Units Milestone
|Achieved in 28 months
|Fastest Sales Record
|1 lakh units in 10 months
|Record Monthly Sales
|21,400+ units (Feb 2025)
|Global Export First
|First Maruti Suzuki SUV exported to Japan
|Export Share
|1 in every 5 units manufactured
|Industry Benchmark
|Highest exported passenger vehicle FY 2024–25
Conclusion
The Maruti Suzuki FRONX is more than just another compact SUV — it’s a symbol of how quickly customer preferences are evolving and how Indian cars are shaping the global stage. In just over two years, it has crossed 5 lakh units, broken sales records, and put India’s manufacturing strength under the spotlight.
It’s not just a milestone; it’s momentum. And if the past 28 months are anything to go by, the FRONX isn’t slowing down anytime soon. From bustling Indian cities to international streets, the FRONX has become a car that carries both ambition and pride — mile after mile, market after market.