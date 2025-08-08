Citroën 2.0 – MS Dhoni Joins the Drive as the Brand Revs Up for a Bold New Chapter in India

4-Point Overview:
- Citroën India rolls out its bold “Shift Into the New” 2.0 strategy with upgraded products, wider reach, and MS Dhoni as brand ambassador.
- The French automaker aims for 150+ customer touchpoints and 100% nationwide coverage by 2025.
- Major upgrades planned for C3, Aircross, and Basalt Coupe SUV with local innovation and 98% localization.
- Over ₹5,300 crore invested, with future focus on EVs, ICE tech, and deeper Tier II, III, and IV market penetration.
Introduction:
Citroën India just hit the refresh button in a big way. With its “2.0 – Shift Into The New” strategic vision now in full throttle, the French carmaker is setting its sights on delivering not just cars—but meaningful value, seamless experiences, and cutting-edge innovation tailored for the Indian customer. From tapping cricket legend MS Dhoni as its new brand ambassador to launching upgraded vehicles designed with Indian roads in mind, Citroën is getting future-ready with a local soul and a global vision.
Why Citroën 2.0?
Citroën’s initial entry into India was cautious but calculated. From launching just 10 showrooms in 2021 to now boasting 80+ touchpoints, the growth has been steady. But with customer feedback as their compass, the brand realized it was time to pivot with purpose. Enter Citroën 2.0—a plan centered around India-first innovation, comfort-led design, and long-term trust.
This strategy is all about making Citroën not only a premium but also an accessible choice for Indian families, urban dwellers, and small-town buyers alike. That’s where the realignment begins.
MS Dhoni – The Perfect Drive Partner
Cricket is religion in India—and Mahendra Singh Dhoni is nothing short of a demigod. His calm demeanor, legendary career, and deep-rooted mass appeal make him an ideal brand ambassador for a company trying to win Indian hearts. Dhoni’s inclusion signals Citroën’s move to connect emotionally with buyers, beyond just showcasing features or price tags.
The teaser featuring Dhoni not only introduces the Citroën 2.0 strategy but also offers a glimpse into the aspirational tone the brand wants to set for its next phase.
Products, Platforms, and Purpose
Citroën is heavily betting on the C3, C3 Aircross, and the Basalt Coupe SUV. But these aren’t just mild refreshes. The upgrades include significant improvements in interior quality, tech integration, and comfort levels. All models are built on the brand’s global C-Cubed platform—with up to 98% localization to ensure cost-effectiveness and relevance.
With India’s driving needs in mind, these cars are being re-engineered by local R&D teams. That means you can expect vehicles that truly “get” Indian roads, customer behavior, and the need for reliability with flair.
Expanding Reach, Digitally & Physically
From 80 outlets today to a target of 150 by 2025, Citroën is on a mission to be present within 100 km of every Indian car buyer. But that’s not all—they’re focusing aggressively on Tier II, III, and even Tier IV markets. Small towns and rural buyers are rapidly becoming aspirational, and Citroën wants to meet them where they are.
The service model is also evolving—with real-time tracking, transparent pricing, and digital-first engagement platforms. Whether it’s after-sales or showroom experience, Citroën wants consistency and quality across every single touchpoint.
Citroën 2.0 Strategy Table:
|Aspect
|Current Status
|Future Plan
|Customer Touchpoints
|80+ touchpoints (from 10 in 2021)
|150 by end of 2025
|Product Lineup
|C3, C3 Aircross, Basalt Coupe SUV
|Upgraded versions with local innovation
|Brand Ambassador
|MS Dhoni (just announced)
|Strategic brand-building via Dhoni association
|Localization Level
|98% localization (C-Cubed platform)
|Continued R&D growth and deepening localisation
|Investments
|₹5,300+ crore invested
|Further investment in EVs, ICE tech, and platforms
|Target Reach
|Expanding coverage across India
|Sales & service within 100 km of every customer
|Tech & Interiors
|Upgraded across all models
|Focus on comfort, tech features, and driving pleasure
|Target Market
|Urban & semi-urban buyers
|Stronger push into Tier II, III, and IV towns
|Customer Service Model
|Transparent, consistent, and digitally enabled
|Real-time tracking and seamless ownership experiences
Conclusion:
With “Citroën 2.0 – Shift Into The New,” the brand is no longer playing catch-up—it’s playing to win. By blending French flair with Indian practicality, roping in a national icon like MS Dhoni, and doubling down on local manufacturing and customer centricity, Citroën has redrawn its roadmap for India.
It’s no longer just about launching cars—it’s about building a mobility ecosystem that resonates with real people across cities, towns, and villages. And as 2025 unfolds, it’s safe to say: Citroën isn’t just shifting gears. It’s shifting the whole experience.
Let’s see how far this new journey goes—but one thing is clear: the engine has already roared to life.