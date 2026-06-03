Citroen eC3 X Teased Ahead Of Launch, More Features And Fresh Updates Expected

Citroen is all set to introduce the updated eC3 X in India. The electric hatchback will finally receive the same ‘X’ treatment that was earlier given to the petrol-powered C3, Aircross and Basalt. A teaser has already been released, giving a glimpse of some of the changes that buyers can expect.
The update is not expected to change the basic formula of the car. However, Citroen appears to have worked on areas where customers wanted improvements, especially when it comes to features, cabin quality and safety equipment.
Fresh Styling Updates
The overall shape of the eC3 X is expected to remain familiar, but a few design changes should help it look more modern.
Expected exterior highlights include:
- LED projector headlamps
- LED daytime running lights
- LED fog lamps
- New front bumper with silver detailing
- Dual-tone alloy wheels
- ORVMs with integrated turn indicators
The teaser also hints at a slightly sharper front-end design without making major changes to the car’s original character.
More Premium Cabin Expected
One of the biggest changes could be seen in the cabin, where Citroen is expected to introduce a more premium layout along with several new features.
Expected additions include:
- Leatherette seat upholstery
- Leatherette dashboard finish
- Adjustable front headrests
- Auto climate control
- Ambient lighting
- USB Type-C charging ports
- Auto-dimming IRVM
The familiar touchscreen setup is likely to continue.
- 10.25-inch infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
The cabin may feel more premium than before while keeping the same practical layout.
Safety Package Set To Improve
Safety equipment is expected to receive a noticeable upgrade.
Likely features include:
- Six airbags
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Electronic Stability Program
- Hill Hold Assist
- ABS with EBD
- Speed-sensitive door locking
- Engine immobiliser
These additions could make the updated eC3 X a stronger package in its segment.
Battery And Performance
No major mechanical changes are expected.
The eC3 X is likely to continue with:
- 29.2 kWh battery pack
- Front-mounted electric motor
- 56 bhp power output
- 143 Nm torque
The claimed range could stay around 320 km, while real-world driving figures are expected to remain close to 240-250 km depending on usage conditions.
Other details include:
- Top speed of around 107 kmph
- 170 mm ground clearance
- 315-litre boot space
Launch And Pricing
Citroen is expected to launch the eC3 X in the coming weeks. The company may also look at a more competitive pricing strategy as competition in the electric hatchback segment continues to grow.
The current eC3 starts at Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and many buyers will be watching closely to see whether the updated version arrives with a revised price tag.