New Audi Q7 Teased Before Global Reveal, Fresh Design And More Tech Expected

The Audi Q7 has been around for more than a decade in its current form, and a new chapter is now just around the corner. Audi has officially shared the first teaser of the next-generation Q7, offering a brief glimpse of the luxury SUV ahead of its full reveal later this month.
For many luxury SUV buyers, the Q7 has always been one of those vehicles that balances family practicality with premium comfort. Now, Audi is preparing a completely new version that is expected to bring major changes across the board.
Teaser Gives First Look
The teaser image does not reveal much, but a few details can be seen.
It shows:
- An S Line badge on the front fender
- A sculpted ORVM with integrated indicators
- Traditional pull-type door handles
- A fresh exterior finish expected to be called Alopias Blue
Audi has kept most details hidden for now, but previous test vehicles have already provided clues about what to expect.
Fresh Styling On The Way
Spy images suggest the new Q7 will get a sharper appearance than the current model.
Expected exterior highlights include:
- Redesigned front grille
- New Matrix LED headlamps
- Sportier front bumper
- New alloy wheel designs
- Full-width LED light bar at the rear
- Roof spoiler
The SUV is also expected to grow slightly in size, helping improve cabin space.
While Audi’s upcoming Q9 will sit above it, the Q7 is likely to remain one of the brand’s most important global SUVs.
More Premium Cabin Expected
Audi has not revealed interior images yet, but several reports indicate that the cabin will borrow elements from the upcoming Q9.
Expected features include:
- Triple-screen dashboard layout
- New steering wheel design
- Ambient lighting
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless charging
- Head-up display
- 360-degree camera
- ADAS package
- Ventilated and massaging seats
Audi has also stated that better material quality will be a priority in its future models. That could be good news for buyers who felt recent cabins were not as rich as older Audi interiors.
Seating And Practicality
The Q7 is expected to continue as a three-row luxury SUV.
Likely seating options include:
- 6-seat layout with captain seats
- 7-seat configuration for larger families
The additional space should make the third row more usable than before.
Platform And Engine Options
Underneath, the next-generation Q7 is expected to use the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Combustion architecture.
Powertrain options could include:
- Mild-hybrid petrol engines
- Mild-hybrid diesel engines
- Plug-in hybrid variants
- Quattro all-wheel-drive system
There is also speculation that a future SQ7 performance version could continue with a larger engine setup.
Launch Timeline
Audi is expected to reveal the third-generation Q7 globally within the next few weeks. The SUV will sit below the upcoming Q9 in the brand’s lineup and will take on rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.