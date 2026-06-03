Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II arrives with up to 628 km range, more power

Rolls-Royce has introduced the updated Spectre Series II, nearly four years after the electric coupe first entered the market. While the overall look remains familiar, the ultra-luxury EV receives several important changes under the skin, along with new customization options for buyers who want something more personal.
The update also strengthens the Spectre’s position within the Rolls-Royce lineup. According to the company, it is now the brand’s second best-selling model globally after the Cullinan.
More Power Across The Range
Performance figures have gone up for both versions of the Spectre.
The standard model now produces:
- 593 hp
- 1,015 Nm of torque
The earlier version delivered 585 hp and 900 Nm.
Buyers looking for even stronger performance can choose the Black Badge variant. It continues as the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever built.
Black Badge Spectre offers:
- 670 hp in Infinity Mode
- Up to 1,100 Nm in Spirited Mode
- Dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup
The additional power brings stronger acceleration while maintaining the effortless driving character for which the brand is known.
Battery Technology Receives A Major Upgrade
One of the most important changes is the adoption of new battery cell technology sourced through BMW.
The Spectre Series II now uses:
- New Gen6 cylindrical battery cells
- Improved battery cooling
- Higher energy density
These updates have resulted in measurable improvements.
- Driving range increases by up to 18 percent
- Charging times are reduced by up to 14 percent
- WLTP range reaches up to 628 km
The car continues to use a 400V electrical architecture, similar to the latest BMW i7.
Fresh Details For The Exterior
Rolls-Royce has avoided major styling changes and has instead refined several areas.
New additions include:
- Ethereal Blue exterior paint finish
- New 23-inch forged alloy wheels
- Part-polished wheel finish option
- Fully polished wheel finish option
Each wheel reportedly requires several hours of hand-finishing before completion.
The Black Badge version also receives a new appearance package.
Highlights include:
- Iced Black exterior detailing
- Matte-finish grille surround
- Matte-finish door handles
- Matte-finish Spirit of Ecstasy
- Satin-like treatment for exterior trim pieces
The polished grille vanes remain unchanged to preserve the traditional Rolls-Royce look.
Cabin Gets New Materials And Craftsmanship
The interior receives a larger number of updates than the exterior. One of the newest additions is Duality Twill upholstery, a bamboo-derived textile material.
Interesting details include:
- Up to 2.6 million stitches
- Around 10 miles of thread
- Up to 25 hours required to complete
Buyers can also choose new Placed Perforation leather designs, where precision-cut patterns create artwork across the seats.
Another addition is a redesigned illuminated fascia stretching across the dashboard.
It features:
- 8,108 illuminated elements
- New aviation-inspired clock design
- Illuminated stainless-steel Spirit of Ecstasy display
Rolls-Royce has also added a new Brindled Walnut veneer featuring glass flakes embedded within the finish to create a shimmering effect.
More Ways To Personalise
Spectre owners are known for requesting highly customized vehicles, and Rolls-Royce has expanded those possibilities further with Series II.
The updated model offers:
- More interior colour choices
- Additional embroidery options
- New material combinations
- Expanded bespoke trim selections
The company says demand for customization on the Spectre is second only to the Phantom.