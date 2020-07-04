Maruti Suzuki Announces Free Monsoon Car Health Check-Up

The much-awaited monsoon has covered the entire country and although most of us cannot venture out to enjoy the change in weather, our cars must remain healthy. Like every year, Maruti Suzuki has kicked off its Monsoon Campaign for customers across the country.

The Company is offering complimentary monsoon-ready vehicle health check under this initiative. Trained and expert service technicians will inspect the customer’s vehicle on a pre-defined checklist to ensure trouble-free performance during the rainy season.

Customers can avail the benefits of the campaign until July 31, 2020. The objective of organizing the monsoon campaign is to ensure the optimal performance of the vehicles, which is imperative during the monsoon season. Such periodic checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car. The Monsoon Care Campaign lays special emphasis on the importance of parts and accessories that need attention during the rainy season. These include wiper blades, brake pads, rust smash, brake-fluid, AC evaporator cleaner and rain repellant, among others.

When it rains, in addition to your car being ready for the road, the person behind the wheel must be extra careful too. One must avoid driving through puddles or flooded streets, as it can lead to a lot of damage to critical components of your car. If you’re driving while it’s pouring, switch on the headlights so that other users on the road can see you, keep a safe distance between the vehicle ahead and drive slow.

Make use of the de-mister function of the car’s air-conditioner to keep the windscreen free from mist. To improve sideways and rear visibility, roll the windows down and roll them back up again to clear water droplets and use the rear window de-mist function if available. Keep your inputs on the pedals and the steering smooth and make sure those wipers are in top condition. A lot of grime settles on the headlights and the taillights when the car is driven on wet roads. Wipe those points regularly so that others can see you better and so can you.