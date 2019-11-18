CFMoto To Open Its Dealership In Thane On The 20th Of November

After launching four new motorcycles in India in the month of July, CFMoto will open its dealership for the Mumbai region in Thane. The dealership will be inaugurated on the 20th of November, 2019. Post the event, CFMoto’s CEO and Assistant Manager for Global sales will share details on CFMoto India’s progress so far in terms of bookings received deliveries, factory status, dealerships and network. The duo will also share details about the company’s BS-VI readiness, upcoming models and growth plans. The Chinese manufacturer has collaborated with Bengaluru based AWM Motorcycles for its operations in India. All the bikes would be imported as CKD kits and assembled in India for better pricing.

CFMoto’s current portfolio for India consists of four motorcycles. The entry-level bike is 300 NK Streetfighter which asks for INR 2.29 Lakh. The bike is offered with features like LED illumination and a TFT display for the instrument console. The bike uses a trellis frame and is powered by a 292cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine which makes 34 PS of peak power and 20.5 Nm peak torque, sent to the wheel via a 6-speed transmission. The bike also comes with two riding modes, offers USD fork in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Disc brakes are offered on both ends and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Another streetfighter-styled motorcycle they offer is the 650 NK, which asks for INR 3.99 Lakh (Ex-showroom). The bike is powered by a 649.3 cc, parallel-twin, 8 valves, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. This motor is tuned to generate 60 hp at 9,000 rpm and 56 Nm of twist at 7,000 rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission and CFMoto claims the bike to have a top speed of about 180 kmph.

The 650 range also includes the MT and GT Adventure Tourers. The CFMoto 650 MT asks for INR 4.99 (Ex-showroom) and is fitted with an In-line 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled 649.3cc engine which can produce about 71 HP at 8,750 rpm and around 62 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. On the other hand, the GT asks for INR 5.49 lakh and is fitted with the same engine as the MT, however, in a different state of tune for this bike, it makes 61 hp and 58.5 Nm.