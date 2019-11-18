Hero Motocorp’s Xtracks Off-Road Event Concludes In Kolkata

Hero MotoCorp hosted its off-road riding event, XTracks – Live the Thrill, in Kolkata. Over 250 riders and enthusiasts participated in the activity. The event provides riders with an opportunity to experience the XPulse 20 on a specially-curated off-road zone. In addition to showcasing the capabilities of the XPulse 200 on multiple terrains, the sessions also aim to impart critical skills to the enthusiasts, thereby enhancing their riding abilities.

At the XTracks Experience, participants were first provided with product and safety briefings that help them understand the capabilities of the bike and inculcate safe riding habits. Following the briefings, riders are led on a specially curated on-and-off-road track by expert riders from Hero MotoCorp. The tracks included obstacles that help the riders test the characteristic features of the XPulse 200. Kolkata is the fifth location to host the multi-city event after Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi/NCR. The XTracks experience will now move to Kochi and Pune in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 1R Concept And Xpulse Rally Kit Introduced At EICMA 2019

India’s first affordable adventure motorcycle, the Xpulse 200 is targeted at riding enthusiasts who are scouting for a comfortable and capable riding companion for adventure excursions. The bike is offered in two variants of the 200cc engine – CV Carburetor and Fuel Injection – delivering 18.4 PS Power and 17.1 Nm Torque. The bike is based upon a High Tensile Steel Frame, which is protected by an Aluminum skid plate. It runs a 21″ front wheel and an 18″ rear wheel with dual-purpose tyres, offers 220 mm ground clearance, an upswept exhaust, and a Mono shock with 10 Step adjustability.

The XPulse 200 comes with features, such as ‘Turn-by-Turn Navigation’, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Gear Indicator, Trip meter and service reminder. It also offers full-LED headlamps and taillights, under-seat USB charger, protective windshields and luggage plate with bungee hooks and single-channel ABS. A Rally Kit which offers taller front forks, smaller sprockets, a flat seat and proper off-road rubber will be available in dealerships, allowing enthusiasts and young racers to practice off the road. The kit is not homologated for street use and can only be used in a competitive environment or off the road.