CFMoto Launches The New 650 NK Bike, Priced At INR 3.99 Lakh

Leading Chinese bike manufacturer, CFMoto, today launched a total of four motorcycles in the Indian market. The 650 NK street bike is one of them which go on sale for an ex-showroom price tag of INR 3.99 Lakh. Online bookings of the bike will begin from the 5th of August, after which deliveries will commence from the first week of October. The Chinese manufacturer has collaborated with Bengaluru based AWM Motorcycles for its operations in India. All the bikes would be imported as CKD kits and assembled in India for better pricing. Read ahead to know more about this motorcycle.

The 650NK has the design characteristics of naked, street motorcycle. The bike is powered by a 649.3 cc, parallel twin, 8 valve, DOHC, liquid cooled engine. This motor is tuned to generate 60 hp at 9,000 rpm and 56 Nm of twist at 7,000 rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. CFMoto claims the bike to have a top speed of about 180 kmph. A fuel tank of 17 litres will make sure that you spend more time on the road and less time at the fuel pump. Anchorage duties are done by dual discs in the front and a single disc at the rear, governed by a dual channel ABS module. An LED headlight lights up the road ahead.

Also Read: CFMoto Launches The New 300 NK Streetfighter, Priced At INR 2.29 Lakh

CFMoto will offer 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends of the motorcycle. The front gets a 120/70 section while a 160/60 section tyre is at the rear end. The seat height is at 815 mm and the minimum ground clearance of the bike is 150 mm. The bike tips the scales at 206 kilograms. Bookings of this motorcycle will commence from the 5th of August, as mentioned above. After that a total of 7-dealers across India by the month of September who will commence deliveries from the first week of October. At INR 3.99 Lakh, the 650 NK undercuts its direct rival, the Kawasaki Z650 which currently retails for INR 5.69 Lakh. Will the pricing attract buyers to this brand? Time will tell. In the meantime, do watch our in-depth walkaround video of the bike, linked below and leave your questions in the comment section.