CFMoto Launches The New 300 NK Streetfighter, Priced At INR 2.29 Lakh

Leading Chinese bike manufacturer, CFMoto, today launched a total of four motorcycles in the Indian market. The 300 NK street bike is one of them which go on sale for an ex-showroom price tag of INR 2.29 Lakh. Online bookings of the bike will begin from the 5th of August, after which deliveries will commence from the first week of October. The dealerships of the brand will be functional from the month of September. The Chinese manufacturer has collaborated with Bengaluru based AWM Motorcycles for its operations in India. All the bikes would be imported as CKD kits and assembled in India for better pricing.

The 300 NK will be offered with features like LED illumination, a TFT display for the instrument console. The bike uses a complex trellis frame, which offers better riding dynamics. Resting in this complex frame is 292cc single cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid cooled engine. This engine is capable of generating 28 PS of peak power and 25 Nm peak torque. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission. The bike also comes with two riding modes, optimising the power sent to the rear wheel. The trellis frame is suspended by a USD fork in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Disc brakes are offered on both ends and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

The 300 NK has a seat height of 795 mm, and the ground clearance is 150 mm. At 151 kg, the CFMoto 300 NK is a light machine, The angular fuel tank holds 12.5 litres of good stuff. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends with 120/70 section tyre in the front and 160/60 section tyre at the rear. At 2.29 Lakh, the CFMoto undercuts its competitors like the Honda CB300R (INR 2.41 Lakh) and the BMW G 310R (INR 2.99 Lakh). Bookings of this motorcycle will commence from the 5th of August, after which a total of 7-dealers across India by the month of September and deliveries will commence from the first week of October. To know more about this motorcycle, do watch our in-depth walkaround video of the bike, linked below.