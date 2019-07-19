CFMoto Launches The New 650 GT, Prices Start From INR 5.49 Lakh

Today, CFMoto in collaboration with AMW Motorcycles launched a total of four motorcycles in the Indian market. The 650 GT is one of them and is powered by CFMoto’s 650cc engine platform. The online bookings of the bike will begin from the 5th of August, while the deliveries will commence from the first week of October. These motorcycles will be brought in via the CKD route and will be assembled locally at AMW’s assembly plant located in Bengaluru. The bikes will be available through a dealer network based in 6 cities, across India. The CFMoto 650 GT will go on sale with a price tag of INR 5.49 lakhs (ex-showroom, India).

In terms of chassis and dimensions, the 650 GT is 2100 mm long, about 784 mm wide and stands 1340 mm tall. The bike also has a seat height of 795 mm and a ground clearance of 150 mm. With a fuel tank capacity of 19-litres and a kerb weight of 226 kgs, the CFMoto 650 GT is a capable long-distance tourer. The suspension duties are managed by a front telescopic/retractable fork and a rear Monoshock, while the braking duties are handled by front and rear discs, along with a dual-channel ABS module from Continental. The 17-inch aluminium alloys are fitted with 120 (front) and 160 (rear) section tyres each.

Mechanically, the CFMoto 650 GT is a touring bike based on the mature and stable CFMoto 650CC engine platform. The bike is fitted with an In-line 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled 649.3cc engine which can produce about 61.5 HP at 9,000 rpm and around 58.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is further paired with a 6-speed gearbox and is also equipped with an EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection) System. The bike will also be available in 2 colours: Concept Blue and Nebula Black.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Vamsi Krishna Jagini – CEO AMW Motorcycles said “This is the most awaited launch yet in the Indian market. We are thrilled to partner with CFmoto to bring their globally renowned models to India. The bikes are in the premium niche segment and there is a healthy demand in the category.”

Mr.Kent Chen, Assistant General Manager – Global Sales CFmoto said, “We are happy to bring CFmoto to the Indian consumers. India is a vast and exciting market and in AMW we found a perfect partner to make our India foray. The Indian two-wheeler sector has seen tremendous growth and the premium motorcycle market in India is not only growing but also evolving in consumer tastes and preferences.”