CFMoto Cyber Electric Scooter Inches Closer To Production; Should Ather 450X Worry?

CFmoto is really trying hard to claw its feet in the global markets and strengthen its stronghold by constantly developing new two-wheelers and updating its portfolio at the same time. We have already witnessed that the Chinese bikemaker can bestow the world of two-wheels with interesting products like the 800 MT ADV-tourer, which is based on the KTM 790 Adventure. And now, what we have today with us could turn out to be the production-spec version of the Cyber concept showcased by the company last year in December.

CFmoto, being quick on its feet, didn’t take much time in establishing a separate entity to take care of its EV business. Zeeho serves as the Chinese company’s EV manufacturing arm and the Cyber electric scooter concept was showcased under the same umbrella. Looking at the leaked image that is most likely the production-spec model does bear striking similarities to its concept.

Looks

Electric scooters have not only marked the arrival of electric powertrains but sharper design philosophies as well. Gearless scooters aren’t plain jane anymore and the Zeeho Cyber electric scooter is a testimony to the above-stated fact. It retains the sharp characteristics we first witnessed in its concept model. The reason why it has turned out to be quite a looker is because CFMoto made a call to KTM, its partner in China and asked the assistance of the folks responsible for razor-sharp designs of KTMs – Kiska Design.

Expected specs

Zeeho has dubbed the electric powertrain of the Cyber electric scooter as Cobra and it does have enough venom to make its rivals sweat with worry. It consists of a 10kW mid-mounted, water-cooled electric motor capable of delivering 14 horsepower and 20.34NM. This amount of twist force helps the Cyber propel from 0-60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed is set to a claimed 110 kilometers per hour. On top of the sophisticated powertrain, the Cyber makes use of a pouch-style 4kWh lithium-ion battery. This high-tech battery has been developed alongside Farasis Energy, and is claimed to return an impressive 130 kilometres. Zeeho is claiming some pretty impressive charging times—0 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Will we get it in India?

CFMoto has high hopes for the Indian market and it recently launched the BS6-compliant version of the 650 trio and looking at the huge popularity electric scooters are gaining in our country lately, it only makes sense to assume that CFMoto could give it a serious thought to bring the Cyber electric scooter in India as well.