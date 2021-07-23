CFMoto 250SR Looks Race-Ready In This New Livery

The quarter-litre motorcycle segment has seen tremendous growth in recent times and to keep the sales chart uprising, manufacturers are leaving no stones unturned. One simple yet efficient way to boost a motorcycle’s aesthetic appeal is to bless it with race livery. The trend of introducing a race livery in regular motorbikes has been on the rise in recent times. All the young buyers want to opt for these race-centric colours. Similarly, China’s CFMoto has revealed a race livery for the 250SR.

The Racing Edition

The new CF Moto 250SR racing edition was revealed in China. The special edition motorcycle looks very sharp and sporty with racing colours. A combination of Orange and Blue has been incorporated on the bike and it looks stunning. This colour scheme is far different from the blue-coloured Race edition which was showcased earlier.

It goes without saying that the new paint theme makes the bike looks aggressive. The carved bodywork is also highlighted even further. The front fascia of the bike hosts twin-beam LED headlamps with LED DRLs around the headlamps. The bike is fitted with golden coloured front USDs which matches the colour theme. It is a KYB-sourced unit which is 37mm upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock. Stopping power comes from a 292mm single disc at the front and a 220mm single disc at the rear. Coming to the rear, just like a proper sports bike, the split seat set up & heightened tail section give it an aggressive look. The bike has been fitted with a TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity.

Specs

At the heart of the bike, there is a 249.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produces 27.6bhp at 9,750rpm and 22Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. All that power goes to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox.

The chances are highly unlikely that the CFMoto 250SR will be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. The bigger 300SR may launch in the country by the end-2021, or before. CFMoto might have been absent from our country when BS6 era commenced but it has kickstarted its India operations with a bang again. After launching the BS6 compliant 300 NK in India, the Chinese bikemaker also brought in the 650 trio. It is only logical to assume that their product offensive will continue even further!