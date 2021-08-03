Bolero Power+ And Scorpio Customers Get Two-Year Extended Warranty

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced that they will be providing an extra warranty of two years under its existing “Shield” warranty program. This will be exclusively extended to the Bolero Power+ and Scorpio models. Customers buying the Bolero Power+ will now get a warranty of 7 years or 1,50,000 km whichever comes earlier and the Scorpio will get a 7 year or 1,70,000 km warranty.

Mahindra Shield

Shield is an in-house warranty program offered by Mahindra that ensures faster coverage approval and claim settlement. The customers can enjoy the following benefits within the program:

Coverage of mechanical or electrical failures including (but not limited to): Engine Parts, Transmission System, Cooling System, Steering System, Fuel System, Suspension, Electrical System (factory-fitted).

Flexibility in terms of transfer of ownership

Higher resale value

The convenience of a one-time payment.

Customers can also avail the facility of easy EMIs.

Bolero Power+

The Bolero Power+ is a tough and rugged SUV. The SUV is also known for its robust built and all-terrain capabilities and has been used by various armed forces, para-military and internal security forces for years. The SUV is powered by a 1493 cc diesel engine that produces 70 bhp and 195 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is priced at ₹8.86 lakh ex-showroom.

Scorpio

The 2020 Scorpio is powered by a single 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in the higher state of tune. The turbocharged oil burner will produce a peak power output of 140 HP and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. The transmission duties on this mill will be performed by a 6-speed MT. The Mahindra Scorpio is priced between ₹12.66 lakh to ₹17.47 lakh.