CFMOTO 650 NK Spotted Testing on the Roads of Hyderabad

Another global bike manufacturer looking forward to getting in the Indian motorcycle market is CFMOTO. Known to work behind the scenes for various manufacturers, the brand owns 51% of KTM’s factory in China which assembles Bajaj built kits of the Duke 200 and 390 and also builds parts for Kawasaki and KTM among others. With a huge team present in various countries, CFMOTO currently has as many as 272 registered patents and independent intellectual rights. With the introduction out of the way, let us talk about the 650 NK, a naked street fighter, the company plans to introduce in the Indian market soon and was spotted undergoing tests on the roads of Hyderabad.

A video uploaded on YouTube Channel Riding Vlogs showcases this test mule zipping through the busy streets. One may confuse it easily for the 400 NK, another bike offered by the same manufacturer, but the split headlight confirms that this is, in fact, the larger capacity motorcycle, the 650 NK. The front end gets a modified number plate holder which has been placed to meet with Indian regulations. Other details of the design are hidden by the strategically placed camouflage wrap.

The lack of a saree guard on the rear side of this test mule indicates that CFMOTO is yet to make changes to get the bike ready to comply with Indian safety regulations. We expect the bike to make its debut in the Indian market by the second half of this year, with a BS VI compliant engine to meet the emission norms of our country.

A naked street bike, the 650 NK is powered by a 650 cc motor which is very similar to the one we have seen earlier in Kawasaki’s street fighter, the ER6n. With a displacement of 649.3 cc and using DOHC, BOSCH EFI setup, the engine can produce 60 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque figure of 56 Nm comes in at 7,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed manual transmission. Internationally, the bike is sold in two paint schemes – Athens blue/Pearl black and New Pearl white/Pearl black. Once out, the bike would compete against the likes of the Kawasaki Z650 and the Benelli TNT 600i. Stay tuned for more information on the entry of this bike maker in our market and do have a look at this video capturing this naked street fighter, linked below.