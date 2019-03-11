The Ertiga GT Is for the Family Which Likes Its Cars Sporty

A very popular offering by the Indian carmaker, the humble Ertiga MUV recently was endowed with an update. The new generation Ertiga is currently having a successful run not only in the Indian market but also the Indonesian market where it went on sale a bit earlier than our market. The company will be launching a new variant of the car, called the Ertiga GT in the Indonesian market on the 22nd of March. However, thanks to the internet, we now have a glimpse of what the GT variant of the car would look like. While the GT variant is very unlikely to be offered in our market, there are rumours suggesting Maruti Suzuki will soon offer a premium, 6-seater variant of the car on similar lines as this model and sell them exclusively through their Nexa dealerships present across the nation.

The Ertiga GT gets a more sporty appearance courtesy of a new body kit comprising underbody mounted bumper spoiler in red and aside skirt. The front end also receives a new radiator grille which comes in a honeycomb pattern. Furthermore, red accents present on the new bumper and side skirt add an element of sportiness. The alloy wheels too have been given a blacked-out treatment to match the sporty exterior. The rear bumper also gets a more sporty look and a roof-mounted spoiler is also on offer. Badges labelled as GT are present at various places to let people know that you got the sporty Ertiga. On the inside, one can expect some additional sporty touches like some red accents and new seat covers.

No changes are expected under the hood of this new variant of the Ertiga. In India, one would be able to choose from either the 1.5-litre petrol unit or the 1.3-litre oil burner, both of which come with Maruti’s SHVS micro-hybrid system. The Indonesian market only gets the petrol engine which is tuned to produce a maximum output of 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque. The Indonesian spec model also misses out on the 4-speed automatic gearbox and a 5-speed manual gearbox is only on offer. Stay tuned as we bring you more updates on this sporty MPV.

Image Source: Autonetmagz.com on Facebook