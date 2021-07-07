CEAT Offers Zero Contact Delivery And Fitment Of Tyres

Ceat Ltd has teamed up with Tyres n More to offer contact-less delivery and fitment services at the customer’s doorstep. Customers can simply order the tyres of their choice from the company’s website and have them delivered to their homes. A Tyres n More technician will come and complete the fitment process as well. The services are currently available in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. The endeavour is to expand these services to other cities as well in the coming days.

More Details

Ceat’s website has recently undergone some changes to integrate the new offering of contact-less delivery and fitment. This is applicable for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler tyres and the customers will get three delivery options to choose from at the checkout. These are:

Pick-up at nearest CEAT Shoppe

Home delivery

Home delivery along with fitment

The current pandemic has accelerated the digital journey of most of the brands and newer business models have emerged to meet these evolving requirements. Customers can now shop from the comfort of their home, and also have peace of mind while purchasing from the brand website. In addition to getting an assurance of purchasing brand new products, customers are now saved from the hassle which comes with buying used, counterfeit or re-traded products from non-verified sources.

Official Statement

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, “Customers are now inclined towards availing services at the touch of their screens and at the convenience of their doorsteps and our association with TyresnMore helps us address this requirement. Tyres n More is India’s leading doorstep fitment expert for tyres and batteries. With qualified professionals, expert logistics handlers TyresnMore delivers best in class service to all our customers. Customers would now have an option of choosing fitment at doorstep or fitment at their nearest CEAT Shoppe. Customers can now avail world-class service without compromising on safety. We are looking forward to a successful strategic partnership with the TyresnMore platform and plan to expand the services to other cities.”

Mr Rajeshwar Wadhera – CEO, Tyres n More said that “We are delighted to have partnered with one of the most respected brands – CEAT for enabling the doorstep fitment of their tyres. We hope for a long-term association with CEAT and to make our customers’ experience safer and more convenient through our efficient service model of doorstep tyre fitment. This is a highly technical procedure which requires wheel balancing and alignment along with fitment for a safe driving experience and all this at the customers’ doorstep.”