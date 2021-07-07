Suzuki Gixxer Series Is Now Costlier Than Before

Suzuki Gixxer 150 and 250 series of motorcycles carry the baton of Suzuki Motorcycles India’s operations. They might not be the most popular of the lot but there is one thing for sure, they are mighty capable in their own regard. They are considered the underdogs in their respective segments. If you are eyeing to get yourself a Suzuki Gixxer, this news piece might not be good for you because Suzuki has just raised the prices of the Gixxer 155 and 250.

Updated pricing

The Gixxer 155 twins have received a price hike of about ₹2,000. The price of the Gixxer 155 has gone up from ₹1,16,800 to ₹1,18,800 and SF 155’s price has gone up from ₹1,27,300 to ₹1,29,300. Now coming to the 250cc models. The Gixxer 250 and SF 250 prices have been increased by ₹3,000. The Gixxer 250 which was previously priced at ₹1,69,200, now retails at ₹1,71,200. Gixxer SF 250 which was priced at ₹1,79,700, is now priced at ₹1,82,700. The Top spec model is the Moto GP variant which is now priced at ₹1,82,700 after the increase.

This is the second time Suzuki has increased its prices. Earlier their Access 125 received a price hike of a mere ₹186 for all variants. The Intruder received a price hike of ₹2,073 and Gixxer models too received a price hike of about ₹2000.

Engine

The Gixxer 155 and SF 155 are powered by a 155cc SOHC air-cooled engine which churns out 13.6 bhp of max power and 13.8 Nm of Torque. It is equipped with a 5-speed transmission.

Now onto the bigger siblings, the Gixxer 250 and SF 250 are powered by a 250cc SOHC oil-cooled engine giving out 26.5 bhp of max power and 22.2 Nm of peak torque. It is equipped with a 6-speed transmission.