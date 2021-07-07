All-Electric Rolls Royce Readies For Flight, Gets Ground Support From Jaguar I-Pace

You might know of Rolls-Royce as the epitome of luxury with its Phantom and Ghost which are truly in a class of their own. But Rolls Royce is attempting to achieve the world record for the fastest all-electric plane with a target speed of 480km/h+. In addition to this, the Jaguar I-Pace EV will serve as its towing and ground support vehicle for the project. The entire project is aimed at being a carbon-neutral project hence the use of EV ground support and EV plane.

More details

If the aviation company’s ‘spirit of innovation’ all-electric aircraft achieves the desired target, it will set a world record for the fastest all-electric plane.

The aircraft gets an electric propulsion system that produces 500+ horsepower which uses the most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for a plane. Rolls-Royce claims that the battery has enough power to light 250 homes at once or fly from London to Paris on a single charge. The ‘Spirit of Innovation’ electric aircraft has been created by the ‘Accelerating the Electrification of Flight’ (ACCEL) programme. Rolls-Royce says that both the manufacturers are committed towards providing decarbonizing their footprints.

The aviation company has halved its greenhouse gas emissions since 2014 and is on track to meet its 2030 target of zero emissions from operations. Jaguar Land Rover has a target to achieve zero carbon emissions across supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

The Jaguar I-Pace was recently launched in India between ₹1.06 crores and ₹1.12 crores. The I-Pace comes standard with 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which comes with a WLTP range of 480km. It produces around 400hp and 696nm of torque which propels it from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The I-Pace gets features such as LED headlamps, 360-degree camera, connected car technology, panoramic glass sunroof, two zone climate control and electric tailgate. The top end HSE gets Matrix LED headlamps, Meridian sound system, adaptive cruise control and a heads up display. The Jaguar I-Pace goes up against Mercedes Benz EQS and the recently launched Audi E-Tron.