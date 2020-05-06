CEAT Launches ‘The Unsung Heroes’ Initiative to Salute the Spirit of Truck Drivers

While some get the attention, there are many unsung heroes who are helping us get through these tough times. To ensure timely deliveries of essential goods, several truckers are working round the clock despite the ongoing global pandemic. To laud their efforts, CEAT Tyres has launched a social media campaign titled, ‘The Unsung Heroes’ to salute the continuing spirit of truck drivers during this difficult time. The lockdown period has been a challenging time for everyone, especially for truckers who have been working round the clock to ensure timely delivery of essential goods across the country.

As a token of gratitude for their service, CEAT has been distributing meals to over 15,000 truckers across India and sanitizing over 1,800 trucks, offering them a safe working environment. Additionally, the truckers are also being provided with meals at various fuel stations across India.

Also read: ReadyAssist Launches Helpline For Mechanics To Provide Mental Health Assistance

Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted gears, disrupting lives across the nation. We at CEAT wanted to thank our unsung heroes – the trucker community for their unceasing and constant support while they take up this herculean task of delivering essentials during the pandemic. They are in true sense our real heroes who work tirelessly to ensure we are comfortable and safe in our homes. We shall continue to support our truckers and fleets, and pray for their well-being in times like these.”

CEAT has launched this campaign as a sign of showcasing unity and lending a helping hand to the trucker community while they care for the nation. The ad film articulates the life of a truck driver for whom his truck is his ‘home on wheels’ where he spends most of the time. It is their endeavour that ensures that essential goods are delivered to every home and to every individual in this country.

Even during the early stage of the pandemic, CEAT initiated a sanitization drive of trucks delivering essential goods across Mumbai amidst the ongoing pandemic. CEAT partnered with All India Truck Worker’s Association (AITWA), Bombay Goods & Transport Association (BGTA) and Western Union LPG Association (WULA) to sanitise trucks across various vehicle loading point such as Nhavasheva, Mahul, Jasai and area around the airport, which are key points of entry/exit of vehicles that bring goods to the city.