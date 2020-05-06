Jaguar F-Type Facelift Launched; Prices Start from Rs 95.12 lakhs

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has silently launched the 2020 F-Type facelift amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Available in both Coupe and Convertible formats, ex-showroom prices of the British sportscar start from Rs 95.12 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 2.42 crore. The updated product list can be accessed on their official website.

F-Type comes in both Coupé and Convertible. On the design front, it gets an updated design that includes sleeker headlamps with ‘J’ blade Daytime Running Lights(DRLs) and a reworked grille. At the rear, F-type’s LED taillights wrap around the wheel arches. Inside the cabin, it packs a heavy dose of luxury, thanks to a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster. The infotainment system comes with standard connectivity features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition, it gets a connected car technology called Jaguar Remote App6, with which one can track their journeys, check their fuel level and even find their way back to the car with on-foot directions. Additionally, the app allows you to heat/cool the car before you get in, as well as unlock it.

F-Type’s performance seats are 12-way adjustable with the option of heating or cooling. The overall dashboard layout remains the same as before even though material quality has improved to standards seen in modern Jaguar products such as the I-Pace EV. With a great level of personalisation, cabin lighting comes in five colours.

Despite playing in a niche segment, Jaguar India has introduced the sportscar in a range of variant and engine combinations. The new Jaguar F-Type is available in nine variants across six trims. For instance, the F-Type Coupe comes in four variants (standard, R-Dynamic, R and First Edition). The coupe gets three engines – a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit that makes 296bhp and 400Nm. There’s also a 5.0-litre V8 motor that is available in two tunes – 444bhp/580Nm and 567bhp and 700Nm. All the powertrains are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.