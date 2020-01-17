Ceat Introduces Czar All-terrain SUV Tyres

Ceat Tyres have introduced ‘Czar All-terrain tyres that are specially designed for SUVs made for the Indian roads. These new tyres are available in three sizes – 235/65 R17 for Mahindra XUV 500 and Scorpio, 265/65 R17 for Mitsubishi Pajero Sport & Toyota Fortuner and 265/60 R18 for the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. These are available at all Ceat Shoppes across India. The price ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,000 and the tyres can also be bought on Ceat’s website.

Designed to be durable, sturdy and strong, the Czar A/T tyres are suitable for both cities and off-road journeys. They comprise of features like 2D sipes, which provides better grip suiting to the terrain of application. These tyres come with an all-new tread pattern inspired buttress design & raised bold lettering on the sidewall which is designed to suit the tough-looking stance of multi-terrain SUVs. The Czar A/T tyres offer a variety of features like wider lateral grooves and circumferential groove for better grip in wet conditions and the presence of an angled outer lateral groove helps with braking performance. A Stiffer outer shoulder block helps in better cornering while driving. The rim protectors shielding the sidewalls from damage ensure longer rim life.

Last month, the brand launched two new range of tubeless motorcycle tyres – Gripp XL and Zoom X3 series at the India Bike Week in Goa. Exclusively launched for all Royal Enfield bikes, the Gripp XL Tubeless features an angular block pattern that results in better traction and grips the riding surface. Another key aspect is the optimized groove width between the blocks that provide better water channelling and superior wet grip. The company also launched Zoom X3 and Zoom X3 F Tubeless range of tyres which are designed to offer more control at high speeds. The new series of tyres cater to bikes above 150+ cc like the Pulsar 220/180/160, Avenger, Apache, among others. These tyres are now available with authorized Ceat Shoppes and Ceat dealers across the country.