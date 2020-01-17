Battery LoEV Electric Scooter With Fast Charging Launched At INR 59,900

BattRE Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, an EV startup, has launched a new electric scooter named LoEV. Priced at INR 59,900/- onwards ex-showroom the electric scooter is available in 6 colours. This model will also be available on Amazon India and BattRE stores at Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat.

The LoEV electric scooter offers features like dual disc brakes, a remote key, anti-theft alarm, reverse gear, wheel immobilizer, 10 AMP fast charger, 2 hours charging time, a detachable Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery with 3 years warranty, and an LED display with LED daytime running lights (DRL). BattRE’s other electric scooter, the Batt:Mobile, was launched last year with prices starting from INR 63,555. It comes fitted with features like keyless start, under-seat storage, USB port, rear reverse and motorcycle-like handle, and a range of 90 km on a single charge. Unlike most electric scooters that come with a lead-acid battery, this model runs on lithium Ferro phosphate batteries, which will power it for about 7 years depending upon the usage.

Talking about the new launch, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility, “We launched our first electric scooter BattRE-One in June last year, which is a premium mid-segment product. In the last 7 months, we have been able to ramp up our distribution to 50+ dealers in 6 states covering South India, Maharashtra and Gujarat. With enough and more demand at the entry-level segment, we are confident of doubling our deliveries to existing dealers with the launch of LoEV. It will also drive our entry in the new geographies like UP, Bihar, MP and Rajasthan in the next 2 quarters”.

BattRE Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd is a startup founded in 2017 and headquartered in Jaipur. It aims to provide innovative solutions to tackle the issues raised by carbon footprint, noise pollution, and the hassle of traffic through e-bicycles and e-scooters. BattRE is now being incubated with Sangam Ventures (Niti Aayog), an investor specializing in clean technology investments. It was founded by Nishchal Chaudhary, a former Airtel executive.