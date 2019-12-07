Ceat Launches Gripp XL And Zoom X3 Tubeless Motorcycle Tyres

Ceat Tyres launched two new range of tubeless motorcycle tyres – Gripp XL and Zoom X3 series at the India Bike Week 2019 in Goa. The new tyres were unveiled by National Champion Zubin Patel. Ceat Ltd is also the Safety Partner for the IBW which has been organized in Goa from 6th to 7th December 2019.

Exclusively launched for all Royal Enfield bikes, Gripp XL Tubeless, a tyre with ‘Superior Grip for all-terrain’, features an Angular block pattern that results in better traction and grips the riding surface. Another key aspect is the Optimized groove width between the blocks that provide better water channelling and superior wet grip.

Also Read: Michelin Road 5 Sport Radial Two-Wheeler Tyre Now Available In India

The company also launched Zoom X3 and Zoom X3 F Tubeless range of tyres which are designed to offer superior control at high speeds. The new series of tyres cater to bikes above 150+ cc like the Pulsar 220/180/160, Avenger, Apache, among others. Zoom X3 for the rear tyre features a Zig Zag Centre Groove that helps with better straight-line stability with a wiping effect on wet roads. It avoids aquaplaning, offers good water channelling, and improved traction on wet & dry roads. The continuous circumferential groove in the shoulder feature of the Zoom X3 F for the front tyres helps the rider with enhanced ride and handling and sharp cornering ability. These tyres are now available with authorized Ceat Shoppes and Ceat dealers across the country.

Speaking at the event Mr Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Ltd said, “Our vision is to make mobility safer and smarter every day and we are proud to be associated with India Bike Week 2019 as the Safety partner. We are also very glad to present our new Tubeless range of Gripp XL and Zoom X3 tyres, which are designed, by keeping in mind the customer preference for tyres that provide superior control and stability on all terrains.”