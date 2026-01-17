Volkswagen Quietly Drops the 1.5 TSI Manual on Virtus and Taigun and Enthusiasts Won’t Like It

Volkswagen has quietly made a change that many keen drivers will notice right away. The brand has removed the manual gearbox option on the 1.5 litre turbo petrol versions of the Virtus and Taigun. There was no big announcement. No campaign. Just a silent update to the price list. And yet, this move says a lot about where the market is heading.
For a long time, the 1.5 TSI manual was the sweet spot for the enthusiasts. It brought together good performance and lower price than the automatic. Buyers who enjoyed driving liked the control of a manual and the engine itself was a big reason to stretch the budget. That option is now gone.
What this means is simple. If you want the 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine in either the Virtus or Taigun, then the only gearbox you can get is the 7 speed DSG automatic.
Here is what has changed clearly.
- The 6 speed manual gearbox with the 1.5 TSI is discontinued
- Only the 7 speed DSG is now offered with the 1.5 engine
- Manual buyers now have to choose the 1.0 litre TSI variants
The pricing also reflects this change. Earlier, the 1.5 TSI manual versions of the Virtus and Taigun were priced at about Rs 17 lakh ex showroom. With the manual gone, the entry prices for the 1.5 TSI now soar to almost Rs 19 lakh. That is a noticeable increase for the buyers who were stretching their budget for performance.
Current 1.5 TSI pricing is like this –
- Virtus GT Plus Chrome DSG at Rs 18.80 Lakh
- Taigun GT Plus Chrome DSG Rs 18.95 lakh
- Sport variants go higher for both models
The engine itself remains unchanged. It still produces 150 PS and 250 Nm. Performance has not dropped. What has changed is accessibility.
Volkswagen is not alone here. Skoda had deleted the same manual option from the Slavia and Kushaq back in September 2024. Together, the two brands appear to be streamlining their lineups. Manuals with high output turbo engines sell in smaller quantities. Automatics are easier to standardise, and often more profitable.
For buyers that still want a manual, the 1.0 litre TSI is still available. That engine develops 115 PS and is available with manual and automatic gearboxes. Prices also start much lower, just above Rs 10.5 lakh.
Looking at the wider market this move leaves the Hyundai Verna as the only midsize sedan with a turbo petrol engine and manual gearbox available. For the driving enthusiasts, that makes the Verna a unique option at present.
The larger picture indicates preparation for the future. Facelifts for both the Virtus and Taigun are expected soon, probably with some extra features such as ADAS. Volkswagen seems to be tightening its range before that update.
For purists, this marks the end of an era for Volkswagen’s affordable performance manuals.