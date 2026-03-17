BYD Sealion 7 First Anniversary Edition Introduced – Bookings open

A new special anniversary edition of the BYD Sealion 7 is now open for bookings in India, and it comes with extra benefits for early buyers. This marks one year of the model in the market, and the brand is celebrating this milestone with added value for customers who plan to buy it now. Bookings have started from 17 March 2026 with an amount of Rs 70,000. The offer is limited, so early customers will get the most advantage.
Key details you should know
- Bookings open now
- Booking amount set at Rs 70,000
- Offer valid for first 1,100 customers
- Benefits available till 30 April
The biggest highlight is the set of benefits being offered with this edition.
What buyers get extra
- Free 11 kW home charger with installation
- Two years free service and maintenance
Extended battery warranty
The low voltage battery now uses LFP technology. It comes with an 8 year or 1,50,000 km warranty, which is higher than before. This helps in better peace of mind for long term ownership. The high voltage battery also gets a standard 8 year or 1,60,000 km warranty.
Under the body, the SUV continues with advanced setup.
- Cell to Body structure for better strength
- Blade Battery for safety
- iTAC system for better control
- VTOL function to power external devices
Variants and price
The Sealion 7 is sold in two versions.
- Premium at Rs 49.40 lakh
- Performance at Rs 54.90 lakh
Both use the same 82.56 kWh battery pack.
Performance and range
- Performance variant does 0 to 100 in 4.5 seconds
- Premium variant does 0 to 100 in 6.7 seconds
- Premium version offers up to 567 km range
- Performance version offers 542 km range
The design stays the same but there is one new change inside. The SUV is designed by Wolfgang Egger and follows an ocean inspired design theme.
- New Tahiti Blue interior theme
The cabin continues to feel premium with a long feature list.
Features on offer
- 15.6 inch rotating touchscreen
- Quilted Nappa leather seats
- 128 colour ambient lighting
- Panoramic glass roof with electric sunshade
- 12 speaker Dynaudio sound system
- Ventilated and heated seats
- 50 W wireless charging
- Intelligent electric tailgate
The SUV was first shown at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 and has already crossed 2,500 units in sales. It has also received multiple awards including Premium EV of the Year and Premium SUV of the Year, along with recognition for its design and battery technology. This new edition adds more value without changing the core package.
BYD also sells models like the BYD Atto 3, BYD eMAX 7 and BYD Seal in India, expanding its electric lineup.
Final note
This version is mainly about added benefits and better ownership value. For buyers planning to get the Sealion 7, this limited offer makes the deal more attractive.