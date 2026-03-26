BYD Atto 1 launched in Thailand with 380 km range

BYD has expanded its electric lineup in Thailand with the launch of the Atto 1 at the Bangkok Motor Show 2026. The model is also sold in other markets under names like Seagull and Dolphin Surf. It arrives as a compact electric hatchback focused on easy city driving, simple use, and affordable pricing.
The pricing starts at 429,900 baht (around Rs 12.32 lakh). The top variant goes up to 459,900 baht (around Rs 13.18 lakh). Atto 1 is offered in two variants, Dynamic and Premium.
Battery and performance
The Dynamic variant uses a 30.08 kWh Blade LFP battery. It produces 74 hp and 135 Nm torque. It offers a claimed 300 km range under NEDC cycle and around 240 km under WLTP.
The Premium variant uses a larger 38.88 kWh battery. Output stays the same but range increases to 380 km NEDC and around 304 km WLTP.
Drive modes include Eco, Normal and Sport. It can go from 0 to 50 km/h in 4.9 seconds which helps in city traffic.
Charging system
Both variants support AC charging up to 6.6 kW. DC fast charging is 30 kW for Dynamic and 40 kW for Premium. The car also supports vehicle to load (V2L) function which allows external devices to be powered using the battery.
Size and design
The Atto 1 is a sub 4 meter hatchback. It measures 3925 mm in length, 1720 mm in width and 1590 mm in height. Wheelbase stands at 2500 mm.
It comes with a clean hatchback shape and modern styling. It gets LED headlamps, DRLs and tail lamps, along with a sporty rear spoiler and floating roof design. Rain sensing wipers are also offered.
The Dynamic variant gets 15-inch wheels while the Premium variant gets 16-inch alloy wheels. Exterior colours include Shell White, Quantum Black, Pop Green and Velocity Blue.
Cabin and features
The interior comes in black and grey theme. It is simple but well equipped for daily use.
- 7 inch digital driver display
- 10.1 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Automatic climate control with PM2.5 filter
- Leather seats
- NFC card key system
- Rear camera and multiple speakers
The Premium version adds more comfort and tech.
- Powered driver seat
- Wireless charging pad
- Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
- Additional airbags
Safety equipment
Safety package includes up to 6 airbags depending on variant. Standard features include ABS, traction control, vehicle stability control and tyre pressure monitoring system.
The Premium variant adds ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, traffic sign recognition and auto high beam.
Practical use
The Atto 1 is built mainly for city driving. Its compact size makes parking and traffic movement easier. It also sits below the Dolphin in BYD’s lineup, making it the brand’s smallest EV in Thailand.
BYD Atto 1 brings a low cost electric option with strong range, modern features and compact design for urban use.