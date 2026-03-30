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  • Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 APEX Variant Launched At Rs 2.49 Lakh Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 AP...

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 APEX Variant Launched At Rs 2.49 Lakh

News / By / / 2 minutes of reading

Royal Enfield has updated the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 lineup and the biggest highlight is the new APEX variant. We got a clear look at what has changed and this update brings small but important improvements.

Bookings are now open and sales will start from March 31, 2026.

What is new in APEX

The APEX is a more sporty version of the Guerrilla 450. The riding position has been changed to feel more focused.

  • Lower and forward aluminium handlebar (around 50 mm change)
  • Slightly aggressive riding posture
  • Better control during fast riding

Tyres are also different here

  • 17 inch Vredestein road focused tyres
  • Better grip on dry and wet roads

Ride modes also get a useful update

  • Street and Sport modes now stay saved even after restart

Design and colours

The new variant gets fresh colours and small design changes

  • APEX Red
  • APEX Black
  • APEX Green
  • Rim tapes and body graphics
  • Front cowl and rear seat cowl (removable)

The Dash variant also gets a new colour

  • Twilight Blue shade
  • Added handguards
  • Headlight grille

Updates in other variants

Dash and Flash variants also see changes

  • New CEAT Gripp XL tyres
  • Around 8 percent better dry grip
  • Around 17 percent better wet grip
  • Better grip and stability
  • Same updated ride mode function

The Analogue variant has been discontinued.

Engine and hardware

There are no changes in engine

  • 452 cc liquid cooled engine
  • 40 PS power and 40 Nm torque
  • 6 speed gearbox
  • Steel twin spar frame

The bike continues to offer a balance of daily riding and performance.

Features

All variants come with useful tech

  • Tripper Dash with 4 inch TFT screen
  • Google Maps navigation
  • Smartphone connectivity
  • Ride data display
  • Maps now work without keeping the phone unlocked (Android)

Price details

  • APEX starts from Rs 2.49 lakh
  • APEX range goes up to around Rs 2.56 lakh
  • Full range goes up to around Rs 2.72 lakh

Royal Enfield is also offering

  • 7 year extended warranty
  • Extra 4 years or 40000 km cover
  • Roadside assistance

Final words

This update keeps the bike fresh with better grip, new features and a more sporty option.

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