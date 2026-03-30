Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 APEX Variant Launched At Rs 2.49 Lakh

Royal Enfield has updated the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 lineup and the biggest highlight is the new APEX variant. We got a clear look at what has changed and this update brings small but important improvements.
Bookings are now open and sales will start from March 31, 2026.
What is new in APEX
The APEX is a more sporty version of the Guerrilla 450. The riding position has been changed to feel more focused.
- Lower and forward aluminium handlebar (around 50 mm change)
- Slightly aggressive riding posture
- Better control during fast riding
Tyres are also different here
- 17 inch Vredestein road focused tyres
- Better grip on dry and wet roads
Ride modes also get a useful update
- Street and Sport modes now stay saved even after restart
Design and colours
The new variant gets fresh colours and small design changes
- APEX Red
- APEX Black
- APEX Green
- Rim tapes and body graphics
- Front cowl and rear seat cowl (removable)
The Dash variant also gets a new colour
- Twilight Blue shade
- Added handguards
- Headlight grille
Updates in other variants
Dash and Flash variants also see changes
- New CEAT Gripp XL tyres
- Around 8 percent better dry grip
- Around 17 percent better wet grip
- Better grip and stability
- Same updated ride mode function
The Analogue variant has been discontinued.
Engine and hardware
There are no changes in engine
- 452 cc liquid cooled engine
- 40 PS power and 40 Nm torque
- 6 speed gearbox
- Steel twin spar frame
The bike continues to offer a balance of daily riding and performance.
Features
All variants come with useful tech
- Tripper Dash with 4 inch TFT screen
- Google Maps navigation
- Smartphone connectivity
- Ride data display
- Maps now work without keeping the phone unlocked (Android)
Price details
- APEX starts from Rs 2.49 lakh
- APEX range goes up to around Rs 2.56 lakh
- Full range goes up to around Rs 2.72 lakh
Royal Enfield is also offering
- 7 year extended warranty
- Extra 4 years or 40000 km cover
- Roadside assistance
Final words
This update keeps the bike fresh with better grip, new features and a more sporty option.