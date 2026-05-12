Honda NX500 E Clutch launched in India at Rs 7.44 lakh

Honda has launched the NX500 E Clutch in India at Rs 7.44 lakh ex showroom. Bookings for the motorcycle are now open at Honda BigWing dealerships across the country. The new version brings Honda’s clutch automation technology to the middleweight adventure touring segment.
The biggest change on this bike is the E Clutch system. Riders no longer need to use the clutch lever while starting, shifting gears or stopping the motorcycle. Gear changes still happen through the foot lever, but the clutch action is managed electronically.
Honda has kept the regular clutch lever as well. Riders can take manual control anytime they want during the ride.
The company says this system helps reduce rider fatigue during city traffic and long highway journeys. Honda already introduced this technology in global markets and now it has arrived on the NX500 in India.
Engine and gearbox
Power comes from the same 471cc liquid cooled parallel twin engine.
- 47 bhp at 8500 rpm
- 43 Nm torque at 6500 rpm
- 6 speed gearbox
Performance figures remain unchanged compared to the standard version. The bike continues to focus on smooth touring and relaxed highway riding.
The E Clutch setup adds only 3 kg to the motorcycle’s weight.
- Standard version weight: 196 kg
- E Clutch version weight: 199 kg
Suspension and braking setup
Honda has not changed the mechanical package.
The NX500 continues with:
- Steel diamond frame
- Showa USD front forks
- Rear monoshock suspension
- 19 inch front wheel
- 17 inch rear wheel
Braking duties are handled by:
- Twin front disc brakes
- Rear disc brake
- Dual channel ABS
The motorcycle also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control as standard.
Features and equipment
The NX500 continues with a clean and functional layout. It does not get too many complicated electronics, which many riders may actually appreciate.
Feature highlights include:
- 5 inch full colour TFT display
- Honda RoadSync connectivity
- Turn by turn navigation
- Call and music controls
- Full LED lighting setup
- Tall windscreen
- Knuckle guards
- Wide tyres
Honda has also given the bike a 17.5 litre fuel tank and 181 mm ground clearance, making it suitable for long distance rides and rough road conditions.
Colours and price
The Honda NX500 E Clutch is available in two paint options:
- Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic
- Pearl Horizon White
The new E Clutch version is priced at Rs 7.44 lakh ex-showroom.
For comparison:
- Standard manual clutch version costs Rs 6.33 lakh
- Price difference is around Rs 1.11 lakh
The NX500 sits between adventure tourers like the Kawasaki Versys 650 and BMW F 450 GS in the Indian market.