Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Set to Debut on April 9, 2026: Everything You Need to Know

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift is set for debut on April 9, 2026. The SUV will come with a refreshed design, new features, and a gearbox update while keeping its core engine setup unchanged.
This will be the first major update for the Taigun since its launch in 2021.
Exterior
Spy shots show a fresh front look. The headlamps appear sleeker and are connected by a DRL light bar, giving the SUV a more modern VW global design feel. The overall styling is also expected to take inspiration from models like the Tayron. The VW logo may also get an illuminated effect on higher variants. The grille has a new design, and the bumpers look more solid and wide, giving a stronger road presence.
On the side, the body shape stays the same. New alloy wheels can be seen on test models. At the rear, the tail lamps get updated detailing with a sharper design feel. Some versions may also bring new colour choices.
Interior
The cabin is expected to feel more premium than before.
- New seat upholstery and colour themes
- 10.1 inch infotainment screen
- Bigger 10.25 inch digital driver display
- Panoramic sunroof expected
- Better air conditioning system with new compressor
- Ventilated front seats in higher variants
- Improved cabin materials
- Rear Seat Massage Function may be offered
Some features may be shared with the Skoda Kushaq facelift as both SUVs are closely linked.
Engine and gearbox
- 1.0 litre TSI petrol engine
- 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine
- 6 speed manual gearbox continues
- 1.0 TSI may get a new 8-speed torque converter automatic
- 1.5 petrol continues with 7 speed DSG
Power figures are expected to stay the same, but driving feel may improve with the new gearbox option.
Safety and features
- Six airbags
- Electronic stability control
- Hill hold assist
- Rear camera
- Strong safety rating carried forward
The facelift is not expected to change the core safety package much.
Pricing and rivals
Price is expected to increase slightly over the current model. It will continue to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq Facelift and Renault Duster.