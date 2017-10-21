Budget Mahindra Mojo Spied; Test Mule Sports Optional Accessories

Mahindra continues to test its upcoming “budget” Mojo that will drop some of the premium hardware from the current model. A test mule of the cheaper version was recently snapped but this time around, the motorcycle was equipped with a few optional accessories. The list of accessories seen on the test mule included headlight grill cover and saddle bag support bars.

We’ve already seen one of the test mules that was missing a exhaust pipe, and donned skinnier rear tyre. Apart from the single sided exhaust, a skinnier rear tyre and the black swingarm, the previously spied test mule revealed even more “budget” parts on the Mojo. The test mule was equipped with conventional telescopic forks instead of the Paioli sourced USD front forks. The new variant will also drop Fuel Injection for a Carburetor while the Pirelli sourced rubber will most likely be replaced by the more affordable MRFs.

It will most likely be a relatively toned down engine although it’s too early to place a finger on the exact performance numbers. To compare, the standard Mahindra Mojo comes equipped with a 295cc single cylinder, liquid cooled DOHC engine that delivers 27 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The standard Mojo is sold for INR 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom). So the new, budget variant will most likely be priced between INR 1.2-1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

