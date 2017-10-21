Documents Confirm 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 For The US; May Debut At 2017 EICMA

Remember the Kawasaki Ninja 400 that was spotted during commercial shoot in Harley-Davidson’s backyard? The motorcycle, as per documents from California Air Resources Board, with a 399cc displacement, will be heading to the US market soon. The motorcycles came into news after Kawasaki shut down the North Avenue between Cramer and Prospect in Milwaukee for about an hour to shoot the commercial for the new generation model.

From what we could see in the video, the new 2017 Ninja 400 will most likely get muscular styling along with the new Kawasaki Racing Team livery. Visually, the design is sharper and we can see ZX-10R inspired styling cues, along with, as aforementioned, the KRT livery. Hardware list, as seen in the video, includes conventional telescopic front suspension, clip-on handlebars and what appears to be a ZX-10R inspired LED tail light.

Powering tasks will most likely be provided by a Liquid-cooled DOHC 8-valve 399 cc Parallel Twin motor capable of producing 44PS and peak torque at 37Nm.

While there is no official statement from Kawasaki, the motorcycle is expected to arrive at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show. We may not see the motorcycle on Indian shores anytime soon. We’ll bring you more updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the Kawasaki Ninja 400 through the comments section.

CARB Document Source: Motorcycle.com