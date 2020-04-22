BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250 Teased Prior To Launch

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially teased the launch of its BS6-compliant quarter-litre motorcycles, Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250. Apart from featuring a coming soon tag on their official website hinting that they will soon launch the 250 twins in India, they have also updated their specs. Their specifications were already known before, courtesy a brochure leak but now the official website has confirmed the specs. It is expected that Suzuki will launch both these motorcycles after production resumes post lockdown but it is also possible for them to reveal the prices beforehand.

We can expect a slight bump in price and not a steep hike the 150s experienced. Suzuki gave the Gixxer 150 and Gixxer SF 150 a price bump of nearly 11,000 because the transition of the 150s to BS6 required a bunch of mechanical tweaks while the 250s don’t. Suzuki has still revised the engine a little to make it BS6 compliant and according to the updated specs, The power stays the same at 26.5hp but comes in 300rpm later. Not only this, the torque has gone down by 0.4Nm but comes in 200rpm early. The engine still continues to be a 249 cc single-cylinder SOHC unit.

What came as a surprise that even after being BS6 compliant now, both the motorcycles continue to weigh the same. Over the past few months, we have witnessed that most of the motorcycles which became BS6 compliant tipped the scale more than their BS4 counterparts but that isn’t the case with Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. The kerb weight stands the same at 161 kg for the SF 250 and 156 kg for the Gixxer 250. There is no change in terms of features and both the bikes get an all-LED headlight, fully-digital instrument cluster, dual-port exhaust, 17-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS. Apart from the changes mentioned above, chances are that Suzuki will introduce their MotoGP livery with the Gixxer SF 250.