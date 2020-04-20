BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Teased Ahead of Launch

The transition to more stringent BS6 norms has resulted in many manufacturers discontinuing a lot of their motorcycles, including Suzuki. They recently took a lot of their big capacity motorcycles off their website including the likes of GSX R1000, GSX S750 and the mighty Hayabusa. It saddened a lot of Suzuki fans but Suzuki is planning to introduce updated models for some of these motorcycles in the next few months. They recently teased the launch of V-Strom 650 XT on their official website which will now be BS6 compliant.

When they first launched the V-Strom 650 in India, it faced direct competition from Kawasaki Versys 650 which was the go-to choice for someone looking for a middleweight ADV-tourer. Suzuki had some major advantages over the Versys, the inclusion of Traction control and spoked rims to name a few. The reason why it became an instant hit among touring aficionados. Suzuki hasn’t revealed any details regarding the BS6 compliant V-Strom 650 XT but it will most likely retain the much-acclaimed 645cc, parallel-twin motor in a slightly tweaked form to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The BS4 iteration of this Japanese middleweight ADV-Tourer produced 71bhp and 62Nm. We can expect the new model to have slightly revised power figures.

It will offer an analog-digital instrument cluster, adjustable windscreen, and rider aids like three-level traction control, Easy Start System and Low RPM Assist. It is likely to continue with the same set of cycle parts including 43mm adjustable telescopic forks and rebound and preload-adjustable monoshock for suspension. The braking duties in the BS4 iteration were performed by dual-310mm discs up front and a 260mm disc at the rear along with dual-channel ABS. Colour options are also expected to be unchanged and the BS6 V-Strom 650 will be offered in Champion Yellow and Pearl White Glacier paint options.

There are a lot of motorcycle launches slotted for the coming few months and we are pretty excited to ride all of them after the lockdown is lifted, including the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.