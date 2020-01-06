BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Goes On Sale, Prices Start At INR 64,800

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the start of retail of the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 scooter. The updated two-wheeler will be available in a Standard as well as a Special variant. The standard variant offers options of Alloy wheels with a drum brake, alloy wheels with a disc brake and steel wheels with a drum brake. The scooter will be available in five colours – Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No. 2, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey.

On the other hand, the Special Edition (SE) variant is available with alloy wheels as standard and offers the choice of a front disc or drum brake. This variant will be offered in four metallic colours – Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White. The Standard variant of the BS-6 Suzuki Access 125 will be retailed at price starting INR 64,800 (ex-showroom Delhi), whereas the Special Edition will be available at a price starting at INR 68,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 offers new features which include Eco Assist illumination in the meter (not available on the entry-level variant), fuel-injected engine, external fuel re-filling lid and an LED headlamp. The updated BS6 engine delivers 8.7ps@6750rpm, 10Nm@5500rpm. The new scooter promises to be more comfortable with a long seat, enlarged floorboard and larger under-seat storage. It is also equipped with Combined Brake System (CBS) that permits to operate both brakes only by the left lever and reduces braking distance in certain conditions.

Speaking on the development, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We have entered a new era of Suzuki Motorcycle India with the launch of our first BS-6 compliant product, the All-New Suzuki Access 125. We are proud to introduce the new family scooter ahead of the regulatory timeline and continue to work toward aligning our product portfolio with the new emission norms. Suzuki Access 125 is a major contributor to SMIPL’s growth story and has received an overwhelming response from our customers. We believe that with the launch of All-New Suzuki Access 125 BS-6 compliant version, we will continue to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”