Toyota Kirloskar Motor Opens Bookings For BS6 Compliant Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has opened bookings for the BS6 compliant version of its MPV, Innova Crysta. Both, petrol and diesel variants of the BS6 Innova Crysta will be available with manual as well as automatic transmission options. On sale in India since 2005, the Innova picked the baton from the Qualis and since then, has been the undisputed leader in the MPV space in India. TKM has sold close to 9,00,000 units since its launch.

Bookings for the BS6 Innova Crysta are now open at a celebratory price for a limited period and customer orders for a limited number. Available in Petrol and Diesel, in both MT and AT variants, the BS6 Innova Crysta and Touring Sport will be priced in the range of Rs 15,36,000 and Rs 24,06,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi). The updated Innova Crysta will offer Vehicle Stability Control(VSC), Hill Assist Control(HAC) and Emergency Brake Signal(EBS) as standard across all grades. Toyota India will begin dispatching the BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta February 2020 onwards, across the country (subject to BS-VI fuel availability).

With BS-VI rollout, the regulatory limits of the most harmful vehicle emission i.e. the particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) are the same for large or small cars and for CNG, petrol, and diesel-run cars. Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Service said, “The Government, auto industry and oil industry have together worked tirelessly with full commitment to usher in the cleaner BS-VI emission norms in record time. Under these norms, the regulatory vehicle emission limits for particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) will be same irrespective of the size of the car as well as for cars that run on CNG, petrol or diesel. At Toyota, we are committed to bring advanced and environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market and align our concerted efforts with the Government’s policies to create a greener and cleaner tomorrow.”

He further added, “Since its launch, Innova Crysta has carved a niche for itself and maintained a leading position in the MPV segment. Often referred to as a segment creator for MPVs in India, it continues to be the most preferred MPV in the country with a segment share of 40%. It is indeed a proud moment for us to present BS-VI Innova Crysta, as we open bookings for it today at a celebratory price for a limited time period and customer orders for a limited number. The launch of the BS-VI Innova Crysta is a crucial step towards achieving the goal of minimizing emissions for a sustainable future. Innova Crysta comes with BS-VI compliant engine, an improvement of the already powerful GD-Series engines, promising low emissions and higher efficiency. We thank our customers for their unwavering support and trust in Innova Crysta and believe this BS-VI Innova Crysta will offer them the best driving experience with powerful performance, luxurious features, comfort and most importantly safety.”