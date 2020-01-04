BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bookings Open

Until now, everyone was under the impression that Royal Enfield will launch the new-generation Classic and Bullet range before the new BS6 norms come into effect. Spotted testing multiple times in 2019, the new-gen motorcycles will see the light of the day on some other day, while the existing Classic range has been updated to meet the new norms, and the new bikes are in dealerships already.

Motorcycle shown here is a BS4 model

Outlets are accepting bookings for the BS6 Classic range for a booking amount of INR 10,000 and the bike will be formally launched in a few days. In terms of pricing, expect a hike of anything between INR 10,000 – 15,000, compared to the BS4 Royal Enfield Classic. In terms of styling, there are not too many changes, except the fact that the Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey bikes are shod with Alloy wheels which appear to be borrowed from the Thunderbird X range. On the other hand, the Signals and Chrome variants will continue to be shod in spoke-type wheels and tube-type rubber.

The biggest change has happened to the engine, which now gets an O2 sensor, a fuel-injection system, a new catalytic converter and a temperature sensor. The twin-spark mechanism has been replaced by a single spark setup and an “EFI-350” badge sits on the right side of the engine. The drive chain continues to be on the right side of the motorcycle, whereas the next-gen Classic series, from what we observed in spy pictures, drives the rear wheel from the left. Although official specs are yet to be revealed, we don’t expect a drastic change in power figures from the BS6 motor. The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic continues to be equipped with dual-channel ABS and now gets a low-fuel warning lamp along with an engine malfunction light in the instrument console.