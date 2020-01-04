Kia Motors India To Launch A New Sub-Compact SUV In Second Half Of 2020

Sticking to their plan to launch a new model every six months for three years, from the time initial operations began, Kia Motors India has two big launches in store for 2020. The Carnival MPV will be the first product and will be introduced at the Auto Expo 2020. Focusing on second-row luxury, the Carnival will place itself as a premium MPV which will be positioned slightly above the top-spec Innova Crysta. The manufacturer has also formally announced that in the second half of 2020, a new sub-compact SUV will be introduced.

In all probability, this new sub-compact SUV will be based on its popular cousin and 2019 Car of The Year – The Hyundai Venue. However, it will be styled differently and along with the Tiger Nose grille, will perhaps cut a sportier picture. The entry-level Kia SUV could also carry its headlights near the bumper’s shut line, unlike the Venue which has its headlights positioned in the bumper.

This new Kia and the Venue will in all probability be sharing engines. So it will be safe to assume that like the Hyundai, the Kia will also be offered with a diesel and two petrol motors, offered with a choice of a manual and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Like the Seltos, prices for which have been hiked at the beginning of this month, this new sub-compact SUV could also offer Tech and GT Line variants.

Image of the Seltos used for representation

Inside, this new Kia will be very different from how things appear inside the Venue’s cabin. There will most certainly be a large infotainment screen inside a neatly-designed and well-finished cabin and like the Seltos, this new Kia could also boast of the carmaker’s UVO connect tech. Upon launch, this new Kia will be up against the likes of the Ford Ecosport, the Mahindra XUV300, the Tata Nexon, the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which is about to be facelifted and will be launched with a petrol motor. We expect some more details to come through at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. Stay tuned.