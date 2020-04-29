BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Launched; Loses Entry-Level Variant And AWD

One of the first movers in the C-SUV space, the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 has been introduced for 2020. The XUV500 now retails at a starting price of INR 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom), for the entry-level W5 trim. With this update, the W3 trim has been discontinued and also, the AWD variant is not available anymore. However, there is no change in terms of features and specifications, compared to the SUV’s BS4 version. The BS6-compliant Mahindra XUV500 will be available in seven variants – W5, W7, W9, W11 (O), W7 AT, W9 AT and W11 (O) AT.

In terms of pricing, the W7 asks for Rs. 14,49,999, the W9 asks Rs. 16,19,999, and the W11 (O) can be had for Rs. 17,69,999 (all prices are ex-showroom). The 2.2-litre mHawk engine is now BS6 compliant and cranks out 153 hp at 3,750 rpm and a healthy 360 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 2,800 rpm. The motor is paired with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox with as many ratios.

Changes will be limited to minor feature updates, while visually, the SUV has retained its existing styling elements. The single electric sunroof with anti-pinch will be offered on W9 and W11 variants only. Also, side and curtain airbags along with a powered driver’s seat are only offered on the top-spec trim. The touchscreen infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, however, where the former is only offered with the W11 trim, the latter is available on all trim levels except the entry-level W5.

Other than that, the XUV500 gets premium upholstery with tan leather seats and other features include automatic climate control, ESP with rollover mitigation, rear parking camera and more. In terms of safety, the XUV500 offers a maximum of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard. Another feature is the Emergency call (E-call) which connects one to emergency services in case the vehicle meets with an accident. An all-new version of the XUV500 is in the works and given the current situation, could make its debut sometime next year. For now, this Mahindra is up against the Tata Harrier, the MG Hector and some trim levels of the Jeep Compass.