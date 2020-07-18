BS6 Mahindra Mojo Gets ‘Ruby Red’ In Addition To Garnet Black

Mahindra previously revealed the Garnet Black’ colour scheme for the upcoming BS6 Mojo and now, they have unveiled one more colour scheme for the motorcycle on their social media channels. The new colour schemes will mark the transition of the Mojo to BS6 era.

More details

While the ‘Garnet Black’, as the name suggests, focused more on the dark hues of Black, the recently revealed ‘Ruby Red’ focuses more on red. According to them, ‘Ruby Red is the colour of powerful feelings & passion. A perfect match for the bike & biker!’

Mahindra has yet again utilized the colour combination of red and black which makes the Mojo look sportier than before. We are not sure about any other cosmetic updates but these new colour schemes do make the Mojo look a bit refreshing. Something which will go on a long way in cementing its presence in the current crop of motorcycles. The headlight cowl and some other parts including the belly pan and the large radiator are adorned in the same black colour we previously saw in the Garnet black option.

The rest of the bodywork, however, looks different than the colour scheme which was unveiled earlier. The frame and the swingarm are covered in black while the tank is coloured in a dual-tone scheme. The alloy wheels get red pin-striping that goes really well with the rest of the motorcycle. Apart from the new colour scheme, the BS6 Mojo looks identical to its BS4 counterpart, hinting that the new Mojo won’t be a substantial upgrade over the outgoing model.

Specifications

This means that the updated BS6 version of the Mojo should continue to feature a twin-pod headlight, muscular fuel tank, single-piece saddle in dual-tone colour, split-style pillion grab rail and an engine cowl. The BS6 Mojo will also continue to make use of the semi-digital instrument cluster found on its predecessors. It comprises an analogue counter for the tachometer and a digital screen for information like speed, gear position, trip meter, etc. The only recent addition to this panel was the ABS light, included last year.

As far as mechanical specifications are concerned, it will most likely retain the 295 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that currently develops 26.8 hp and 30 Nm of torque. However, the emission upgrades are likely to result in a marginal drop in output figures. The Mojo is equipped with a 6-speed transmission that is configured for comfortable long-distance touring. One can expect the Mahindra Mojo BS6 to receive an additional catalytic converter chamber somewhere near the exhaust downtube as seen on the Jawa BS6 which also employs the same engine.

As far as expected prices are concerned, the last Mojo 300 in the BS4 avatar was retailed at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.88 lakh. Therefore the BS6 variant is slated to carry a slight premium. The Mahindra Mojo 300 rivals the likes of Bajaj Dominar 400 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. However, mechanically it competes with the younger sibling of Dominar 400, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Yamaha FZ25. The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is expected to be launched by the end of this month.