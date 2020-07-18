Jeep Compass Gets A Global Night Eagle Special Edition

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles(FCA) has revealed a special edition of the Jeep Compass. Called the ‘Night Eagle’, this special edition has been revealed just before its imminent launch in the European markets. The special edition of the pre-facelift model has already been offered in several international markets.

In 2017, Jeep unveiled the Night Eagle Edition of the Compass for the first time, specifically for the Brazilian market although this time Jeep describes it as the “first global edition” of the Compass.

Exterior Design

The most distinguishing feature of the Night Eagle Edition from the standard Compass is the blacked-out finish which dominates the exterior design. There are also certain additional features on offer from the standard Compass, as it did on the previous Night Eagle Edition. The exterior of the SUV gets noticed with striking gloss black finish across large sections of the exterior including the black chrome accents on the grille. Also seeking one’s attention are the 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, the fog lamp bezels and the Jeep’s badge surrounding.

Interior Design & Features

The theme continues in the cabin as well, particularly around the central console and the AC vents. It gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the addition of the connected car connectivity technology from Uconnect. It also offers special techno upholstery with contrast stitches and glossy black bezels.

Other features included in this special edition are dual-zone climate control, larger seats, a Beats sound system with nine speakers and a subwoofer, automatic xenon headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and an electrochromic rear-view mirror.

Powertrain

As far as powertrain is concerned, the Night Eagle Edition gets the option of a petrol and a diesel variant as well. In the European spec, it will be offered in a 1.4-litre multi-air turbocharged petrol engine which cranks out a 140 hp or a 1.6-litre multijet diesel producing 120 hp. However, the European spec only offers the Night Eagle with a 6-speed manual transmission and an FWD configuration.

As far as this special edition making its way to India is concerned, Jeep India has teased the image of the upcoming special edition on its official Twitter handle thus confirming its launch in India. However, the maker hasn’t yet revealed the details about the timeline of the launch yet. Jeep is currently busy working on the development of the facelift of the current generation Compass which was unveiled last month.

The Jeep Compass facelift is expected to go on sale on some international markets by the end of this year with its India launch expected to happen sometime around next year. At present, the Jeep Compass is offered with a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Multi-jet diesel engine that puts out 170 bhp and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a nine-speed torque converter unit is optional. In addition to this, there is a 1.4-litre four-cylinder, Multi-air BS6 compliant petrol engine as well that pumps out 160 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and even this engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is also on offer.