Audi India’s BS6 Portfolio Lists Just 3 Cars; New-Gen Models Could Be Added Going Forward

With Bharat Stage 6 norms now applicable across the country, Audi India’s website has been updated to only list vehicles which conform to the new pollution norms. It has resulted in the A3, A4 and A5 sedans to go missing from the portfolio, along with the Q3, Q5 and Q7 SUVs. The current line-up lists the A6 and A8 sedans along with the flagship Q8 SUV. All three were launched this year and are only available with petrol-powered, BS6-compliant engines.

As per engines too, only two BS6 powertrains are available in the current parts bin. A 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit which powers the A6 and another 6-cylinder turbo petrol which propel the A8 and the Q8. The word around is that going forward, Audi India might not plonk BS6 motors into any of the de-listed cars and will instead introduce facelifts or new-generation models which have been in the pipeline. Besides the current portfolio, all other aforementioned de-listed Audis have either been facelifted or a new-generation model has been introduced elsewhere.

Considering the current scheme of things, the refreshed A6 sedan now misses out on air suspension but offers other features like the Audi Virtual Cockpit, dual touchscreen displays in the centre console, driver-assist features, 4-zone AC and lots more. The car also gets MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology that runs via the alternator starter and additional lithium-ion battery and 12V subsystem. Powering the car is Audi’s 2.0-litre TFSI engine which is now BS-VI compliant. This engine can generate 245 HP and 370 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a 7-speed S-Tronic transmission that can propel the car from 0-100 kmph in 6.8 seconds. Prices for the new Audi A6 start from INR 54,20,000 (ex-showroom, India).

On the other hand, the flagship Q8 and A8L are flagship products which ask for INR 1.33 crore and INR 1.56 Crore, respectively (ex-showroom). Both are fully-loaded with the very best that Audi has to offer and powering both is a 3.0-litre V6 TFSi which cranks out 350 hp and 500 Nm torque, paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox for both the vehicles.