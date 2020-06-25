BS6 Honda Livo Teased Ahead of Launch

Shortly after the launch of BS6 Grazia 125 gearless scooter, Honda India has teased the launch of BS6 Livo. Honda is not only upgrading the engines to meet the SB6 emission norms but cashing on the opportunity, it is also throwing some additional features in the mix. The same is going to happen to the Livo as well. The Livo is Honda’s take on the 110cc premium commuter segment. Very recently, the new Honda Grazia saw a price hike of Rs 12,000 with the BS6 transition and a similar increment can be expected for the new Livo as well.

The teaser video reveals some additional features while the overall design characteristics of the Livo will be retained. The headlight design is largely unchanged but will receive some minor updates including a redesigned cowl. The tail lamp is slightly tweaked too and will be given a more oval shape.

Watch teaser video

We can also expect Honda to introduce some new colours in order to make the Livo feel modern. The previous iteration of the Livo came with a dual clock panel but the teaser video showcases a completely new semi-digital meter console. The screen will display information such as fuel lever bars, time, service reminder, total trip and more. The new Livo will also come with an engine kill switch which was given a miss in the previous iteration.

It is inevitable for the Livo to get a BS6 compliant engine. In the previous model, it was powered by a 109.2 cc single-cylinder engine which used to make 8.31 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 9.09 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The output will likely remain the same. it’s expected that the bike will be introduced with Honda’s PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) as well as Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

Other cycle parts will most likely remain the same. The suspension system comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. Braking comes from an optional front disc brake along with a drum unit at the rear. Like we mentioned earlier, the Livo will most likely receive a bump in price. The BS4 model used to retail in India at a starting of Rs 58,775 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also read: BS6 Honda Grazia 125 Launched at INR 73,336 – Receives Updated Styling and Features

Honda recently launched the Grazia 125 scooter in India at INR 73,336. The Grazia 125 is Honda’s 125cc premium gearless scooter and has received some substantial upgrades in both the departments, visual as well as mechanical. At the heart of Grazia 125 ticks Bharat Stage VI compliant Honda’s trusted 125cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

The Honda Grazia is powered by the same 124cc fuel-injected engine as the Activa 125. It makes 8.29PS of power at 6000rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm. That said, with the inclusion of start-stop tech and fuel-injection, it is claimed to offer 13 per cent better fuel efficiency compared to the outgoing model. It gets the same CVT transmission as before. The engine comes equipped with a side-stand engine immobiliser and an ACG starter motor which requires less battery power and makes starting the scooter a silent affair.