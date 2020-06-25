Hero Electric Introduces ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ Referral Scheme

Hero Electric, today announced a one-of-its-kind ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme for both its new and existing customers. Customers who purchase a Hero Electric product are eligible for a flat INR 2,000 discount. Additional discount of INR 2,000 can be availed if such customer gets referred from an existing Hero E bike owner. Thus, a maximum discount of INR 4,000 can be availed on a purchase of a Hero E-bike. Every 50th customer who books the Hero Electric scooter will also get “Glyde e-scoot” for free (T&C apply).

Talking about this innovative scheme, Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “We have 3 lakh plus happy e bike owners who are also our brand ambassadors and keep referring their friends to buy a Hero E bike. “Be a Bike Buddy” scheme now allows them to gift Rs.2000 in shape of discount to the prospective customers to enjoy the benefits of an affordable, convenient and zero pollution Hero E bike. The company in turn sends a small thank you note to such existing Hero E-Bike owners through a Rs.1000 discount coupon and a chance to win a Hero Optima for free. Our earlier schemes have been a runaway success and I believe this novel idea will help create a fraternity of like-minded citizens who care for a cleaner environment and wish to contribute to a green cause whilst switching to an affordable, convenient and comfortable Hero E bike.”

Hero Electric has been coming out with innovative ideas during the lockdown to promote “value for money” personal means of commute. This scheme is applicable on all vehicles (excluding Flash lead-acid low speed and Glyde E-Scoot model) purchased online and will be in operation from 25th June to 15th July. The unique offerings from the company such as “3 days no questions asked” return policy, doorstep delivery and doorstep service continue through this scheme.

Recently, they also announced a first-of-its-kind 3-day return offer (T&C apply) on all its products (excluding Flash lead-acid low-speed model) purchased during the online scheme only. Under this scheme, customers were refunded the complete amount if they returned the product within 3 days of purchasing. The brand also reported an unprecedented response to its online offer of special prices across India.

The company is making major changes in the way bikes are sold and serviced to extend complete protection to its customers. The company through a press release stated that it is taking abundant precautions for the health and safety of customers who want to visit the showrooms to pick-up their e-bikes themselves. Many dealers have also started at-home delivery to allow flexibility and add another level of safety measure. All dealers are instructed to deep-sanitize the products before delivery – at home or at the dealership.

The current portfolio of Electric scooters from Hero Electric includes Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Flash, Dash, and the ER (Extended Range) variants along with Glyde, which is also powered by a high-quality lithium-ion battery.