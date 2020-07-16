BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 Is Finally Here! Launched at INR 1.11 Lakh

It’s raining cars and motorcycles today as Hero MotoCorp too, has launched India’s most affordable ADV-tourer motorcycle Xpulse 200 at INR 1,11,790 (ex-showroom Delhi), an increase of Rs 6,790 from its BS4 fuel-injected model. The deliveries will commence soon enough as Hero already commenced bookings of the BS6 Xpulse 200 a few months back. The new BS6 XPulse 200 is available with five colour options, namely, White; Matte Green; Matte Grey; Sports Red; and Panther Black.

More details

Hero first showcased the BS6 Xpulse 200 at their CIT facility before the lockdown ensued but specifications were revealed a few months later. It has become sort of a standard for motorcycles to make lesser power in their BS6 trims as compared to their BS4 counterparts. The Xpulse 200 follows the same footsteps and loses some power in its BS6 avatar.

The powertrain

The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 makes 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and has a peak torque output of 16.4 Nm at 4,500 rpm. In its previous BS4 avatar, it used to make 18 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. In the transition to BS6, it has gained a few kilos too as the Xpulse 200 now weighs 157 kg which is 3 kg heavier than the BS4 iteration.

Other changes

Previously, one could either opt for fuel injection or carburetted version of the Xpulse 200 as they were both on offer but now Hero is offering the Xpulse 200 only with FI. Other changes include a new oil-cooler coupled with a rerouted exhaust system. Now technically, the rerouted exhaust system should have resulted in lesser ground clearance than before but as listed on their website, the ground clearance stands exactly the same as the BS4 Xpulse 200 which is 200 mm.

The Rally Kit

The Xpulse 200 ‘Rally kit’ will also be available at Hero dealerships soon. The entire kit is priced at INR 38,000 and includes longer travel suspension, Maxxis knobbies, a taller rally seat, a longer side stand, handlebar risers and an extended gear shifter pedal. Even though the stock suspension has enough travel: 190mm/170mm (front/rear), the Rally Kit bumps it up to 250mm/220mm. Plus, the front fork is compression- and rebound-adjustable. The resulting ground clearance also goes up from 220mm to a whopping 275mm!

New Accessories

Apart from the Xpulse 200, Hero has also revealed new accessories for the XPulse 200, that include seat cover options and a motocross helmet. The new seat cover options will appeal to different kind of riders and will suit different types of riding styles. The Xpulse 200 will be offered with four seat cover options which include: Modern, Tourer, Adventure, and Dual-Tone. Whether it be off-road riding or munching miles on the highway, these seat covers will go with anything.

The Xpulse 200 is a beginner’s off-road weapon through and through. Riders who take off-roading seriously opt for motocross helmets rather than going for generic full-face helmets. To save you the trouble of choosing a helmet which will go well with your Xpulse 200, Hero has also introduced a motocross helmet that matches one of the colour options on the motorcycle along with similar decals present on the dual-sport motorcycle.

It might make lesser power now and weigh a bit more than before but that doesn’t change the fact that the Hero XPulse 200 is still an amazing proposition when it comes to affordable ADV motorcycles in India. With a commendable ground clearance, capable chassis and good off-road dynamics, it still stands as a good beginner motorcycle for off-road enthusiasts.