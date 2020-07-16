Nissan Magnite Compact SUV Unveiled, Launch Soon – Specs, Images And Features

Nissan after constantly teasing us with the Magnite sub-compact SUV has finally taken the wraps off its concept version. The new Nissan Magnite will arrive in India sometime this year. Once launched the Magnite will primarily rival the Hyundai Venue in the Indian market. The five-seater compact SUV might prove to be a troubleshooter for Nissan’s India operations. It will follow the footprints of other SUVs in Nissan’s portfolio like the Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai.

More details

While engine details have not yet been revealed, Nissan has already said it will follow the legacy of its elder siblings in terms of engineering capabilities. We expect that the rest of the details including the cabin features and powertrain features will soon be revealed, ahead of its launch.

The Magnite shares the same CMF-A+ platform that currently underpins the Renault Triber seven-seater compact-MPV. For the uninitiated, Nissan and Renault share the same platforms for many of their offerings. Unlike the Triber, Magnite will come with a five-seater configuration. The teaser images reveal that Magnite will feature a rather bold stance and will encompass modern elements to complete its striking looks. It will help it stand apart from the current bandwagon of compact SUVs.

The design

We expect that the production version will carry forward most of the design elements showcased in the conceptual images released by Nissan. The overall design is highlighted by an imposing front grille, sharp headlight units, eye-catchy inverted boomerang-shaped DRLs, floating back roofline, svelte LED taillights and large wheel arches. The car sits on dual-tone alloys. The sides look chunky thanks to flared wheel arches, thick C pillar and strong shoulder line. The rear tail lamps are compact and beefy bumpers reiterate the ruggedness.

“The Nissan Magnite is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s global SUV DNA. With cutting-edge technology onboard, it will be a game-changer in its segment. A bold offering in the sub-four-meter category, we are confident that Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry. The Nissan Magnite is made on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers.” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Expected features

Nissan is expected to pack the Magnite with a host of new connectivity and convenience features. It is also expected to come equipped with some segment-first features like a 360-degree parking camera. Nissan Kicks already has Nissan’s connected technology and the same can be expected to trickle down to the Magnite as well. It might also include a multifunction steering wheel with mounted controls, climate control system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a large screen for the infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.

The Nissan Magnite will likely be offered with a 72 PS 1.0-litre N/A three-cylinder petrol engine linked to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT and a 95 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine coupled to a 5-speed MT or a CVT. These are just mere speculations though but we will get a clearer picture as soon as Nissan decides to reveal more information.

The base trim is expected to cost somewhere above the INR 5 Lakh mark and it is expected that Nissan will take the aggressive route while pricing the Magnite. For instance, its closest rival, the Hyundai Venue is priced at INR 6.70 Lakh. If Nissan manages to price the Magnite aggressively, it will definitely shake the compact SUV segment for good reasons.