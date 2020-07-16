Jawa Perak Deliveries to Commence From July 20

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra resurrected the Jawa moniker back in late-2018 with the announcement of three bikes – the Jawa, the Forty Two and the Perak. While the Jawa and the Forty Two were launched shortly after, the Perak which was positioned as a lifestyle product but it couldn’t go on sale because of the pandemic. Motorcyclists around the country who were waiting for this ingenious Bobber to arrive, there’s finally some good news because deliveries of the Perak will commence from July 20.

More details

Jawa Perak has been one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2020 and now the wait to see the Perak on the road and own this creature of the night is over. A year after its first debut, the BS 6-compliant Perak was then introduced in November 2019 at ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Designed and developed as a factory custom embodying the spirit of ‘Stealth, Vigilante and Dark’, the BSVI compliant machine is a true bobber in spirit and form with ‘bobbed’ fenders, chopped exhaust and a floating seat. India’s first Factory Custom is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC engine, producing 30.64 PS of power and 32.74 Nm of torque, breathing out through signature twin Jawa exhausts chopped for the authentic bobber stance.

The time during the lockdown was spent fruitfully by the Perak product team as they managed to crank up the torque by nearly 2Nm from its earlier 31 Nm. The higher torque directly translates to better pulling performance both from standstill and rolling acceleration. This has been achieved with fine-tuning of the engine coupled with the new cross port technology All this power is put to the tarmac via a 6-speed transmission with ratios optimised to offer a great riding experience through the gears.

In terms of equipment and cycleparts, it gets conventional telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. For the anchoring duties, it uses disc brake at both the ends. This braking system works in conjunction with dual-channel ABS which is offered as a part of the standard kit.

Unleashing the Jawa Perak, Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends said, “When we set out to build the Perak, the goal was simple – to create a motorcycle with the right blend of exclusivity, individuality and performance, with a hint of sinister and dark. Built on the idea of India’s first factory custom, the Perak is just that and now it is out on its prowl. We are proud of our creation and today we offer it to our customers to enjoy. We welcome them to the ’dark’ side and hope that nights will never be the same for Perak riders.”

Also read: Jawa India Celebrates 18th International Day Digitally

To help bikers give in to temptation more easily, the Jawa Perak is also available with a range of easy finance options. Each Finance Options on offer across Jawa dealerships has something unique. A few highlights are: