BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Street Rod Prices Revealed

Harley-Davidson has revealed the prices of their most affordable street range of motorcycles which is now BS6 compliant. The street range includes Street 750 and its sportier cousin Street Rod. The prices of the street range start from 5.34 lakh ex-showroom for the Street 750 and 6.55 lakh ex-showroom for the Street Rod.

We have seen the power figures change after manufacturers make their vehicles BS6 compliant but that isn’t the case with the Street cousins. The Street 750 continues to draw power from 749cc Revolution X V-twin motor and the torque figures stand at 60 NM at 3750 rpm. What comes us a surprise is the fact that the Street 750’s weight remains unchanged despite it being BS6 compliant now. Street 750 weighs 233 kg wet even in the BS6 guise.

The 749 cc motor is paired with a 6-Speed gearbox while the suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front twin shocks at the rear. The sportier Street Rod uses more sophisticated components as the front suspension duties are taken care of by USD forks and the rear is handled by a gas-charged suspension. Dual-channel ABS does the duty on both the motorcycles. Coming to the prices now, they vary according to the colour you opt for. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prices:

Street 750 (Vivid Black): Rs 5,34,000

Street 750 (Colour) Rs 5,46,000

Street 750 (Two-tone): Rs 5,66,000

Street Rod (Vivid Black): Rs 6,55,500

Street Rod (Colour) Rs 6,67,500

Street Rod (Two-tone): Rs 6,87,500

If you are army personnel, you might receive some pricing benefits if you buy the street range of motorcycles from Canteen Store Department. Harley-Davidson recently made the Street 750 and the Street Rod available to the Indian armed forces through CSD. Harley-Davidson started the production of Street 750 in 2014 and became the first motorcycle from the American Bar and Shield brand to be produced in India. It made the brand more accessible by planting itself as the most affordable offering from Harley-Davidson. It now being BS6 compliant, we assume that it will continue to churn out good numbers even after the BS6 emission norms kick in.